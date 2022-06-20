OMAHA, Neb. — Behind 10 runs in the first five innings and an incredible effort from starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (6.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), Ole Miss sent Arkansas to an elimination game with a 13-5 victory at Charles Schwab Field on Monday night.

The Razorback pitchers could not locate or keep the Rebel bats at bay all evening. Add that with a five run performance — two of which came on a Peyton Stovall homer in the bottom of the ninth — and it was not the night for the Hogs.

Arkansas did not burn many heavily-used arms, creating an advantage for Tuesday’s elimination game against Auburn, which will be at 6 p.m. CST. The key will be to capitalize with runners on — the Hogs were 3-14 at the plate with runners on base against Ole Miss.

Here is how the Rebels took down the Hogs:

Top 1st: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Justin Bench led the game off with a single to right on an 0-2 count. Jacob Gonzalez advanced Bench to second on a groundout to second. A groundout by Tim Elko gave the Rebels a man on third with two outs. Kevin Graham lined an RBI single to right-center to put Ole Miss on the board.

A wild pitch by Zack Morris advanced Graham to second and a few pitches later, Morris walked Kemp Alderman. Morris hit Peyton Chatagnier with a pitch to load the bases and proceeded to walk Hayden Dunhurst to bring Graham across.

Dave Van Horn elected to pull Morris and go to LHP Evan Taylor, who induced a groundout on his first pitch to end the frame.

Bottom 1st: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 1

Braydon Webb led things off with a single to shortstop, but Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace struck out back-to-back to give the Hogs two outs. Michael Turner dropped an RBI single when left fielder Kevin Graham lost the ball in the sun.

Chris Lanzilli watched strike three go by for the final out.

Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore on the field during pregame against Ole Miss on the wall at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Monday evening. (Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images)

Top 2nd: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 1

Ole Miss nine-hole hitter Calvin Harris grounded out on two pitches to lead the second off. Justin Bench snuck a double down the line in left field that was countered with a Jacob Gonzalez strikeout.

Tim Elko got all of Evan Taylor's pitch and sent it 416 feet to left field for a two-run bomb.

Taylor hit Kevin Graham with an 0-2 pitch to give the Rebels a two-out baserunner. Kemp Alderman hit a ball right back to Taylor, who threw it to first for the final out.

Bottom 2nd: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 3

Robert Moore reached first on an error by Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop. Jalen Battles lined a double to right-center to put runners on second and third with no outs.

An RBI groundout to first from Peyton Stovall scored Moore. Zack Gregory put a sac bunt down to score Battles.

Braydon Webb singled to left and proceeded to steal second one pitch later. Brady Slavens popped out to shallow center to close the inning.

Arkansas assistant coach Bobby Wernes in the dugout during pregame against Ole Miss on the wall at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Monday evening. (Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images)

Top 3rd: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

RHP Kole Ramage came on to pitch for the Hogs in the third.

Peyton Chatagnier hit a loud fly out to left for the first out. Hayden Dunhurst drew a one-out walk and he was advanced to second on a single to center from Garrett Wood. Calvin Harris lined a two-run double to left and a throwing error on Zack Gregory in left gave Harris third.

Kole Ramage took care of the second out on a liner right back to him. A shifted Robert Moore took care of the third out in shallow right.

Bottom 3rd: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

Cayden Wallace drew a nine-pitch walk to lead the inning off, but was picked off at first. Michael Turner hit a weak chopper back to Hunter Elliott on the mound for the second out. Chris Lanzilli struck out swinging to end the inning.

Top 4th: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

RHP Jaxon Wiggins entered the game for the Hogs and he struck out Tim Elko to leadoff the inning. Wiggins sat Kevin Graham down on strikes for the second out and followed it up by walking Kemp Alderman. Peyton Chatagnier fouled out to Cayden Wallace for the final out.

Bottom 4th: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

Robert Moore grounded out to second to lead the frame off. Jalen Battles singled up the middle and after a Peyton Stovall pop out, Zack Gregory drew a two-out walk. Braydon Webb flied out to right to strand the two runners.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Top 5th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Jaxon Wiggins struck Hayden Dunhurst out to start the inning, but walked Garrett Wood right after. Calvin Harris mashed a 363 foot two-run home run to right to put the Rebels up by five.

Justin Bench singled through the left side and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jacob Gonzalez hit an RBI single up the middle to bring Bench around.

Wiggins walked Tim Elko to put two runners on with one out. Kevin Graham hit an RBI single through the right side to extend the lead to seven and chase Wiggins. RHP Elijah Trest entered the game for the Hogs.

Chris Lanzilli corralled a fly ball for the second out of the inning. A hard hit fly out to left ended the inning.

Bottom 5th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Hunter Elliott worked a 1-2-3 frame that featured a Brady Slavens ground out to third, a Cayden Wallace fly out to center and a Michael Turner groundout to first.

Top 6th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Elijah Trest sat Hayden Dunhurst down on strikes to begin the sixth and kept it going by stirking out Garrett Wood. Trest could not keep the magic going and he walked Calvin Harris, who eventually stole second. Trest sat Justin Bench down on strikes to close the frame.

Bottom 6th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

The dominance continued for Hunter Elliott, who threw another 1-2-3 frame. The Hogs went down on a pair of groundouts and a line out.

Razorbacks' Chris Lanzilli's locker in the dugout during a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images)

Top 7th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Jacob Gonzalez flied out to left to leadoff the inning and Tim Elko fouled out on the first base line for the second out. Kevin Graham drew a two-out walk and after Elijah Trest walked Kemp Alderman, Dave Van Horn turned to RHP Gabriel Starks.

Starks struck Peyton Chatagnier out to close the frame.

Bottom 7th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Peyton Stovall led things off with a single to second. Zack Gregory flied out to left and the Rebels then turned to RHP Mason Nichols.

Braydon Webb struck out swinging and Brady Slavens followed suit to end the inning.

Top 8th: Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 3

Hayden Dunhurst grounded out to short to start things off, but after Garrett Wood walked, Calvin Harris hit a double down the left field line to give Ole Miss two RISP.

The Rebels capitalized with a two-run single from Justin Bench that chased Gabriel Starks. The Hogs then turned to RHP Austin Ledbetter.

Bench advanced on a wild pitch and Jacob Gonzalez singled to third to put runners on the corners. A fielder's choice got Gonzalez out at second but scored Bench and allowed Tim Elko to reach first.

Ledbetter took care of the third out on a grounder back to the pitcher.

Bottom 8th: Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 3

The Hogs went down in order after Cayden Wallace popped out to third on the first pitch of the frame, Michael Turner grounded out to second and Chris Lanzilli grounded out to short.

Razorbacks outfielders Zach Gregory, Braydon Webb and Chris Lanzilli before their game against Ole Miss in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Monday evening. (Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 9th: Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 3

Cayden Wallace corralled the ball and threw a heater to first to get the leadoff hitter Kemp Alderman out. Austin Ledbetter struck out Peyton Chatagnier for the second out and sat Hayden Dunhurst down on strikes to end the frame.

Bottom 9th: Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

Robert Moore led the frame off with a bloop double to left and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Jalen Battles struck out swinging, Peyton Stovall hit a two-run homer to right field to give Razorback fans something to cheer for.

Zack Gregory grounded out to second for the second out and Braydon Webb struck out to end the game.

HOGS FEED:

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

FACES IN CROWD: RAZORBACKS STEAMROLL PAST STANFORD IN OMAHA

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS TO MEET SEC WEST FOE OLE MISS IN OMAHA

DIFFERENT MONTH, DIFFERENT TIME FOR HOGS, REBELS

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

RESEEDING THE CWS FIELD

FRESHMEN REPORT TO CAMP AHEAD OF SCHEDULE DEVELOPMENTALLY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.