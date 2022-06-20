Faces of the Game: Hogs Down Stanford in CWS

Skip to main content

Faces in Crowd: Razorbacks Steamroll Past Stanford in Omaha

Maybe you got our photographers' attention at College World Series in Omaha in 17-2 opening game win over Cardinal

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas made it look fairly easy against Stanford on Saturday.

Most of the fans stayed on there feet cheering throughout the game and there was a lot to keep their interest in a 17-2 win to set up a second-round matchup against Ole Miss on Monday.

Here are the best in photos by allHOGS' Crant Osborne:

K-Dog-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Hat-Glove-CWS Stanford
Robert Moore-CWS Stanford
Helmet-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Kendall Apple-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fans-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Connor Noland-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fan-CWS Stanford
Fans-CWS Stanford

