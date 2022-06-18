Was Arkansas able to overcome talented Stanford squad in Omaha?

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas ace Connor Noland tossed a gem to keep the Stanford lineup at bay and advance the Hogs to the winners bracket on Monday with a 17-2 victory at Charles Schwab Field.

Noland allowed just two runs in the game and went 7 2/3 innings to save bullpen arms.

The Hogs plated five runs in the fifth — three from a home run by Chris Lanzilli on his birthday — three runs in the seventh, two runs in the eighth and six runs in the ninth. All nine Arkansas starters had at least two hits in the game.

Arkansas set a College World Series and team record for hits in a CWS game, while second baseman Robert Moore set a team record for reaching base six times after going 3-for-3 and drawing three walks.

Here is a rundown of how the rest of things played out:

Top 1st: Arkansas 1, Stanford 0

Braydon Webb crushed the first pitch to right-center field for a triple. Brady Slavens hit a sac fly to left field to bring Webb home.

After a Cayden Wallace fly out, Michael Turner hit a two-out single to left field. Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch in the hand to give the Hogs two runners on. Robert Moore drew a walk to load the bases for Jalen Battles, who watched strike three to end the frame.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

Brock Jones led the inning off with a solo homer to the bullpen in left field. After a Carter Graham fly out, Brett Barrera hit a single to shortstop. Braden Montgomery snuck a single through the middle to give the Cardinal a pair of baserunners.

The runners were erased when Kody Huff hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Arkansas' Braydon Webb slides across home plate with another run in the Razorbacks' Super Regional against North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 2nd: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

After Peyton Stovall struck out to leadoff the inning, Zack Gregory laced a single to left to get on base.

Braydon Webb flied out to right-center and Brady Slavens struck out to strand Gregory.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

Noland worked a 1-2-3, seven-pitch bottom of the second after inducing a fly out and a pair of groundouts.

Razorbacks pitcher Connor Noland comes to the dugout in the early innings of their opening game in the College World Series against Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 3rd: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

Cayden Wallace struck out swinging to start things off, but Michael Turner countered with a single through the middle. Chris Lanzilli hit a heater to left field for the second out and Robert Moore followed it up with a two-out walk. Jalen Battles popped out to shortstop for the third out.

Bottom 3rd: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

Stanford flied out twice on three pitches and after a long meeting with his skipper, Carter Graham grounded out to Jalen Battles at short to keep Connor Noland's pitch count at through three innings.

Razorbacks shortstop Jalen Battles at the plate in the first inning of of their opening game in the College World Series against Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 4th: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

Arkansas went down in order with Peyton Stovall groundout, Zack Gregory strikeout and a Braydon Webb fly out to left.

Bottom 4th: Arkansas 1, Stanford 1

Connor Noland worked another quick inning on seven pitches. Stanford popped out once and grounded out twice to keep Noland's pitch count at 31 through four innings.

Top 5th: Arkansas 6, Stanford 1

Brady Slavens led things off with a single to right-center and Cayden Wallace followed suit with a single to right. After Michael Turner struck out swinging, Chris Lanzilli drove Slavens and Wallace home with a three-run shot to left.

Stanford turned things over to LHP Ryan Bruno after Robert Moore hit a one-out single to right.

Jalen Battles drew a walk to put two runners on for the Hogs, but was out at second on a fielder's choice that gave Peyton Stovall first base. A wild pitch by Bruno allowed Moore to take home.

Zack Gregory hit a two-out RBI single to center to bring Stovall around to score.

Braydon Webb struck out swinging to end the frame.

Bottom 5th: Arkansas 6, Stanford 1

Drew Bowser singled to center to leadoff the inning, but a 5-4-3 double play erased the runner. Eddie Park hit a two-out single to left that was followed by a groundout to Connor Noland that ended the inning.

Razorbacks Braydon Webb dives into the third base after hitting the first pitch in their game Saturday afternoon at the College World Series. (Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 6th: Arkansas 6, Stanford 1

Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace went down on strikes to start the inning. Michael Turner knocked a two-out single to left, but Chris Lanzilli lined out to short to end the side.

Bottom 6th: Arkansas 6, Stanford 1

Brock Jones battled in a 10-pitch at bat, but Connor Noland earned his first strikeout of the game for the first out. The next pitch was a fly out to right followed by a groundout to second that ended the inning.

Razorbacks pitcher Connor Noland delivers a pitch early in their game against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday in Omaha, Neb. (Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 7th: Arkansas 9, Stanford 1

Robert Moore lined a leadoff double down the line in right field and Jalen Battles drove him home on an RBI single to center.

After a pair of fly outs from Peyton Stovall and Zack Gregory, Braydon Webb drew a walk to put two runners on.

Stanford turned things over to RHP Tommy O'Rourke after the Webb walk.

O'Rourke's first pitch was a wild pitch that advanced Battles and Webb. Brady Slavens hit an RBI single to score Battles and Cayden Wallace followed it up with an RBI double that scored Webb.

Michael Turner hit a laser to first that ended the inning.

Bottom 7th: Arkansas 9, Stanford 1

Braden Montgomery skied a fly out to left on the second pitch of the frame. Kody Huff and Drew Bowser both grounded out to short to end the inning.

Razorbacks Braydon Webb crosses home plate ahead of a throw in the first inning against Stanford on Saturday at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 8th: Arkansas 11, Stanford 1

Chris Lanzilli grounded out to short to lead the inning off. After Robert Moore walked, Jalen Battles hit a one-out double to left field. Peyton Stovall brought both guys around with a two-run single to center.

Zack Gregory struck out looking and Braydon Webb flied out to center to close the frame.

Bottom 8th: Arkansas 11, Stanford 2

After a first pitch fly out to center, Connor Noland issued a walk and allowed a single to Adam Crampton to put two runners on.

Brock Jones hit a loud fly out to right field to advance Eddie Park to third.

Dave Van Horn elected to turn things over to Kole Ramage, who gave up an RBI double on the first pitch he threw.

Ramage induced a line out to left field to end the inning.

Razorbacks pitcher Connor Noland comes off between innings during their College World Series game against Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Walt Beazley / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 9th: Arkansas 17, Stanford 2

Kendall Diggs drew a pinch-hit walk to lead things off, and Cayden Wallace smashed a two-run homer to put the Hogs up by 11.

Michael Turner hit a single to the pitcher and he was advanced on a single to left by Chris Lanzilli.

Robert Moore grounded out to second and and Jalen Battles fouled out to the first baseman for the first two outs.

Peyton Stovall hit a two-run single to left to score Turner and Lanzilli. Braydon Webb followed Stovall with a two-run double to center.

Kendall Diggs struck out to end the frame.

Bottom 9th: Arkansas 17, Stanford 2

Robert Moore made an incredible play behind second to throw pinch-hitter Joe Lomuscio out at first. Charlie Saum pinch hit for the Cardinal and grounded out to second.

