All In for Razorbacks' Game Against OSU in Arlington

When it came out recently that Arkansas is going to take on Oklahoma State at the home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, I immediately called my wife.

It is part of the State Farm Showdown and the Hogs will also play Texas and TCU over the three-day tournament.

I knew I would definitely be there to cover the game, but I wanted to see if she and the kids wanted to go also. She immediately shot back with an all caps "YES!"

Being curious as to whether my children truly wanted to go or if my wife preemptively volunteer to drag them along, I texted my daughter.

Now what you have to understand is my children don't care a lot about the Razorbacks.

While I don't cheer for any teams because journalism school and UCA sports information director Steve East beat it out of me very early on, the Razorbacks take me away from my kids quite a bit, which my children resent.

As for my wife, her mood the remainder of the day depends on whether the Razorbacks win or lose. The kids text me for the score to have an idea whether it's going to be in their best interest to come down after the game.

They'll never forgive Chad Morris for what he did.

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris reacts to a negative play during the 2019 season for the Hogs. Morris was relieved of duties before the season concluded, giving way to interim coach Barry Lunny, Jr. Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images

The only exception, and this is because the games were just so long there was no way they would see their parents otherwise and they overheard us talking about Roc Riggio, and some of the other Oklahoma State players, but mostly Riggio, they plopped down on the couch and got suckered in.

They were close games against a seemingly unbeatable team, but, most importantly, there was a heel in the most Ric Flair of ways. They had never cared for, nor fully understood baseball, but a good heel was something they could sink their teeth into and Oklahoma State checked every box.

So, much to my surprise, my daughter responded with "Sure!" for both her and her brother when asked if they would like to go.

In their world, Oklahoma State is the Razorbacks' only rival. The second the Riggio pranced around the bases and, later, when the announcer referred to him as "The Swag of Stillwater," they were hooked.

Oklahoma State's Roc Riggio celebrates following a 10-5 win in the NCAA Stillwater Regionals over the Missouri State Bears. SARAH PHIPPS – USA TODAY Sports

As MLB prospects sauntered to the plate and jacked another home run every time it seemed Arkansas was finally going to slay Goliath, players rode stick horses while wearing cowboy hats, and Oklahoma State fans started mimicking the Hog fans who took over their stadium, there was no way to turn away.

Now, it doesn't matter if it's golf, basketball, swimming, gymnastics or quidditch, they down to view the destruction of Oklahoma State.

When the announcement came out, I didn't even make it down the page to see Texas and TCU. If current Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle were still the coach, TCU would maybe move the needle, but Texas has never done anything for me.

I am creeping into my mid-40s. Arkansas played Texas regularly during some of my elementary years, but the only thing I remember of them is a single season when Tom Penders was coaching and the Hogs played them in the Elite 8 when Nolan Richardson was starting to really hit is stride.

I recall nothing from Texas football games. There were Craig O'Neill Aggie jokes on KKYK that I looked forward to when Texas A&M week rolled around, and I clearly recall the two Miami games and the two Cotton Bowls, but Texas might as well have not been on the schedule.

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, front right, talks to fans during a pep rally at Union Stadium in Dallas on Dec. 31, 1989, a warm-up for their Cotton Bowl game against Arkansas. Title 1990 Cotton. Mike DuBose / USA Today Sports

Even since then, when Arkansas picks them up on the schedule from time to time, I just don't care no matter how many of my elders try to convince me I should care about games from the 60s. I wasn't around, so it didn't happen in my world.

If they're legitimately good, which is almost never in football, but occasionally in basketball and usually baseball, I pay attention, but not like I paid attention to that Oklahoma State game. My attention is more like it will be when Arkansas plays BYU or if Virginia Tech comes to town.

It's nice to have a name team on the schedule, but it's no Ole Miss or LSU game, and definitely not A&M or OK State. It's just another team.

Unfortunately, FloSports got the broadcasting rights, which is technically better than the Longhorn Network, which got the early rounds of the Little League World Series games that included White Hall.

At least everyone has a chance to see the games this way, but with those teams playing, it seems like one of the lower level networks such as the SEC Network could have gotten the rights so more people could watch.

Oh well. The whole family will be there, so make sure you check back the second week of February to see how it goes against college baseball's most WWE team.

HOGS FEED:

CORNERBACK MALIK CHAVIS ADJUSTING TO POSITION CHANGE IN HOGS' SECONDARY

WHERE HOGS RANK IN FIRST TOP 25 POLL BY COACHES

RAZORBACKS' TIGHT ENDS COACH ON NIL 'FREE AGENCY WITH NO RULES'

HOGS' TIGHT END NATHAN BAX MOVING UP FAST FOR A GUY NEVER TARGETED IN A GAME

HOGS' TIGHT ENDS NATHAN BAX, TREY KNOX AND HUDSON HENRY AFTER PRACTICE SUNDAY

HOGS RUNNING BACKS COACH ON WHAT HE SAW IN DOMINIQUE JOHNSON NOBODY ELSE COULD SEE

WHAT AJ GREEN AND ROCKET SANDERS SAID AFTER SATURDAY'S PRACTICE

RAZORBACKS' SAM PITTMAN WANTS EVERYBODY TO WANT WHAT HE WANTS

HOGS' RICKY STROMBERG, BUMPER POOL AFTER FIRST DAY OF FALL PRACTICE

SEC'S MATT STINCHCOMB ON WHO HE THINKS COULD KNOCK OFF ALABAMA

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.