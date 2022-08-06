WATCH: Hogs’ Ricky Stromberg, Bumper Pool on First Practice Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg and senior linebacker Bumper Pool talked with the media after the first fall camp practice of the year Friday afternoon.
