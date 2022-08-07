Hogs’ RB Coach Saw Something in Dominique Johnson Others Didn't

Dominique Johnson wasn't a really hot recruit and what Razorbacks' assistant saw

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith knows what he wants recruiting.

That's how the Razorbacks landed Dominique Johnson, despite not being a really sought-after player out of Crowley, Texas, just south of Fort Worth.

"A lot of people recruit, but you have to evaluate and look for what you want, first," Smith said after Saturday's practice on the outside practice fields. "Evaluate a guy, then know what you're looking for, and know what you can develop as a coach. Do that."

Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith during drills in fall practices at the football center Saturday. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

In other words, don't look at stars. Johnson was a low three-star and the No. 252 ranked player in Texas.

That's not a very high ranking.

He's now the Hogs' top running back ... when he gets over an injury.

He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns with a 5.9-yards per carry average. Then he injured a knee in the Outback Bowl.

Smith is doing things to keep him involved with the team.

"I give him responsibilities for our room and tell him what they're supposed to do for each other," Smith said.

The result is he's turned into a leader.

Razorbacks running back AJ Green gets some water during drills at the first fall practice of the season on a hot day in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"The better leader you are the more acts of service you’re going to do for the people you care for, the people you’re trying to lead," running back AJ Green said Saturday. "He’s definitely doing a great job of leading us."

Green and Raheim Sanders are the next two running backs after Johnson.

"We’re still working on stuff," Green said. "It was a lot of us getting touches last year and it’s going to be the same thing this year. We’re just getting better and better.

"We’re still working. I just see the limit going up for us. We may break the record. We may tie the record, but we’re still going to rush the ball."

The Hogs will continue practice for fall camp on Sunday in a busy first week of workouts before getting a day off Wednesday.

