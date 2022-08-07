Hogs’ RB Coach Saw Something in Dominique Johnson Others Didn't

What Hogs’ Jimmy Smith Saw in Running Back Others Didn't
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith knows what he wants recruiting.
That's how the Razorbacks landed Dominique Johnson, despite not being a really sought-after player out of Crowley, Texas, just south of Fort Worth.
"A lot of people recruit, but you have to evaluate and look for what you want, first," Smith said after Saturday's practice on the outside practice fields. "Evaluate a guy, then know what you're looking for, and know what you can develop as a coach. Do that."
In other words, don't look at stars. Johnson was a low three-star and the No. 252 ranked player in Texas.
That's not a very high ranking.
He's now the Hogs' top running back ... when he gets over an injury.
He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns with a 5.9-yards per carry average. Then he injured a knee in the Outback Bowl.
Smith is doing things to keep him involved with the team.
"I give him responsibilities for our room and tell him what they're supposed to do for each other," Smith said.
The result is he's turned into a leader.
"The better leader you are the more acts of service you’re going to do for the people you care for, the people you’re trying to lead," running back AJ Green said Saturday. "He’s definitely doing a great job of leading us."
Green and Raheim Sanders are the next two running backs after Johnson.
"We’re still working on stuff," Green said. "It was a lot of us getting touches last year and it’s going to be the same thing this year. We’re just getting better and better.
"We’re still working. I just see the limit going up for us. We may break the record. We may tie the record, but we’re still going to rush the ball."
The Hogs will continue practice for fall camp on Sunday in a busy first week of workouts before getting a day off Wednesday.
HOGS FEED:
WHAT AJ GREEN AND ROCKET SANDERS SAID AFTER SATURDAY'S PRACTICE
RAZORBACKS' SAM PITTMAN WANTS EVERYBODY TO WANT WHAT HE WANTS
HOGS' RICKY STROMBERG, BUMPER POOL AFTER FIRST DAY OF FALL PRACTICE
SEC'S MATT STINCHCOMB ON WHO HE THINKS COULD KNOCK OFF ALABAMA
SEC NETWORK SAYS HOGS' QB TOP 5 IN SEC, LIKE FUTURE NFL HALL OF FAMER
WHAT INJURIES COULD SINK RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SEASON THIS YEAR?
TWO HOGS AND A UCA BEAR MAKE NFL DEBUTS
MALIK HORNSBY MAY NO LONGER BE FASTEST RAZORBACK ON FOOTBALL TEAM
ERIC MUSSELMAN GAINING BENEFITS OF TRIP TO EUROPE
PITTMAN SAYS HE'S NOT SURPRISED BY LACK OF RESPECT FOR KJ JEFFERSON
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!