Series' Loss Drops Hogs to No. 3 Seed in Hoover

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' stumble the last couple of weeks cost them.

The Razorbacks lost their final two games of the year at Alabama over the weekend, including a ridiculous 18-5 loss Saturday, and are now the third seed in the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M blew out Ole Miss on Saturday, 12-5, to take the SEC West title and get the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

The Hogs had a chance coming into Saturday win at least a share of the division title, but they had to beat the Crimson Tide and didn't come close after an outright title in 2021 and sharing it in 2018 and 2019.

The Hogs' opening game will be Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. against the winner of Tuesday morning's Georgia-Alabama single-elimination game.

The Bulldogs (35-20, 15-15 SEC) sputtered down the stretch, losing their last four series to finish tied for second in the SEC East and earn the 6 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Having lost five straight series entering the final weekend of the regular season, the Crimson Tide (29-25, 12-17 SEC) were in danger of missing the SEC Tournament, but secured its spot in Hoover by taking two of three against the Razorbacks.

If the Razorbacks win their first game, they’ll play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a chance to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

A loss in that game would mean playing in the morning again, with an elimination game at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The other teams on Arkansas’ half of the bracket are No. 2 seed Texas A&M, seventh seed Florida and No. 10 seed South Carolina.

The Razorbacks lost road series against the Aggies and Gators this season, but did not play the Gamecocks.

