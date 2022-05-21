Dave Van Horn Has No Answers After Whopping Loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you haven't noticed something is wrong with Arkansas, you haven't been paying attention.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn doesn't appear to have an answer, either.

"Not much I can say," he said after what may have been a disturbing 18-5 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

The Hogs are streaking at the end of the season ... in the wrong direction. They have now dropped two straight SEC series, falling to Vanderbilt last weekend.

"There's a lot of concern there," Van Horn said later. "We're getting behind, throwing balls, getting hits ..."

He doesn't have a clue and suddenly didn't forget what he's doing. It's a mess and he admitted that after the game.

"Probably everything," he said after the loss at Alabama, which may have cost the Hogs another SEC West title.

The wheels fell off pitching early, then sailed off into the ditch as Jaxon Wiggins couldn't make it through two innings. The Hogs used seven more pitchers and it got worse.

Alabama put up six runs in the second, six more in the fourth and five in the fifth.

"It all started on the mound," Van Horn said. "That’s what’s changed everything."

Van Horn was clearly upset afterwards. This wasn't something that could be just chalked up to being baseball.

The Crimson Tide were making the Hogs pitch to them and they couldn't get it over the plate, walking a whopping 11 batters.

"Hit three more, made a couple of routine bobbles in the field that could have probably kept another couple runs off," Van Horn said. "Whether it was going to matter or not, that was a disappointing part.

"It was really just a total bad game on our part."

The Hogs hit enough to win the game.

"We had the same amount of hits, hit some balls hard that were caught," Van Horn said. "They didn’t walk us and hit us, and they didn’t make an error.

"That separated the game."

It doesn't get any easier as the Hogs will stay on the road, getting on the buses for the short trip to Hoover and the SEC Tournament next week.

HOGS FEED

HOGS DROP SECOND GAME OF SERIES AT ALABAMA

RAZORBACKS' SIDES, GIBSON BREAK OPEN NCAA OPENER AGAINST PRINCETON

FISHER LETTING SABAN LIVE RENT FREE IN HIS HEAD

SABAN, FISHER BOTH RIGHT IN PETTY SQUABBLE

IT'S TIME TO DO AWAY WITH DIVISIONS IN THE SEC FOR FOOTBALL

RAZORBACKS GET BIG INNING TO START ALABAMA SERIES WITH WIN

• Return to allHogs home page.



• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.