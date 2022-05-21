Dave Van Horn Has No Answers After Whopping Loss

Skip to main content

No Answers from Hogs' Dave Van Horn Following Blowout Loss

Razorbacks' coach at a loss in humiliating 18-5 loss for second straight series loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you haven't noticed something is wrong with Arkansas, you haven't been paying attention.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn doesn't appear to have an answer, either.

"Not much I can say," he said after what may have been a disturbing 18-5 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss

The Hogs are streaking at the end of the season ... in the wrong direction. They have now dropped two straight SEC series, falling to Vanderbilt last weekend.

"There's a lot of concern there," Van Horn said later. "We're getting behind, throwing balls, getting hits ..."

He doesn't have a clue and suddenly didn't forget what he's doing. It's a mess and he admitted that after the game.

"Probably everything," he said after the loss at Alabama, which may have cost the Hogs another SEC West title.

The wheels fell off pitching early, then sailed off into the ditch as Jaxon Wiggins couldn't make it through two innings. The Hogs used seven more pitchers and it got worse.

Alabama put up six runs in the second, six more in the fourth and five in the fifth.

"It all started on the mound," Van Horn said. "That’s what’s changed everything."

Van Horn was clearly upset afterwards. This wasn't something that could be just chalked up to being baseball.

The Crimson Tide were making the Hogs pitch to them and they couldn't get it over the plate, walking a whopping 11 batters.

"Hit three more, made a couple of routine bobbles in the field that could have probably kept another couple runs off," Van Horn said. "Whether it was going to matter or not, that was a disappointing part.

"It was really just a total bad game on our part."

052122-Peyton Stovall-Alabama 03-bama

The Hogs hit enough to win the game.

"We had the same amount of hits, hit some balls hard that were caught," Van Horn said. "They didn’t walk us and hit us, and they didn’t make an error.

"That separated the game."

It doesn't get any easier as the Hogs will stay on the road, getting on the buses for the short trip to Hoover and the SEC Tournament next week.

