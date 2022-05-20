SEC Doesn't Need Divisions or Rest of College Football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For a change the Pac 12 is doing something others should follow.

Especially the SEC.

The Left Coast League announced Wednesday it's immediately dumping all the division stuff, which actually makes sense.

When the Big 12 dropped to 10 members, they did away with divisions and it appears to work.

It could work fine in the SEC, too, and actually improve things. It could eliminate all this guessing and shuffling teams around in pods, divisions and all this other nonsense.

"Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships," said Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff in a news release. "Today's decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our Football Championship Game."

It seems to work pretty well in basketball and it makes no sense, really, why they have these divisions in other sports.

Shoot, you could even go to 10 conference games a year in football and actually improve everybody's strength of schedule ... just be playing each other.

Of course, with the best coach in the league yapping with one of his former minions, Greg Sankey may be looking for any kind of distraction.

Having Texas and Oklahoma coming into the league is going to raise the profile dramatically. All the publicity the league is getting now with all the drama involving Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher simply adds to the value of the league.

Having 16 teams means they can't play everybody every year. With the cost of everything shooting into orbit these days, geography is going to have to enter the equation somewhere along the line.

Arkansas should play Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss and LSU every year. Those are good geographic matchups.

Rotate the rest of the schedule every year so you play every team in the league every other year.

That means a 10-game league schedule, but we found out in 2020 that probably isn't as bad of a thing as you were led to believe.

Oh, and you make a rule where those two non-conference games must be against a Power 5 team.

End of issue.

You have the ESPN family that can simply incorporate the Longhorn Network and has already announced Saturday night games will be on ABC, too.

At that point, you own the television market, which is the main thing.

Forget all this other stuff athletic directors yammer about with fairness, good schedule and the other stuff.

It comes down to money.

