Hogs Sweep Arkansas State Series with Another Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 Arkansas’ offense pummeled Arkansas State’s pitching staff for the second night in a row, bashing its way to a 10-3 win on Wednesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium to complete the midweek series sweep of its in-state foe.

The Razorbacks, now 30-7 overall on the year, have won 17 consecutive midweek games and remain undefeated in their last 13 contests against in-state opponents, a streak that dates to the 2019 season.

Four Hog hitters tallied multiple base knocks, led by true freshman Kendall Diggs’ career-high three hits. Jalen Battles and Jace Bohrofen also collected two hits apiece as both doubled twice in Wednesday afternoon’s win.

Dylan Leach, meanwhile, drove in a game-high three runs on a pair of hits, swatting a two-run shot – his third homer of the year – in the bottom of the second inning.

The Razorbacks’ backup catcher collected his third RBI of the afternoon with a single in the fifth.

On the mound, it was Will McEntire’s turn to make a strong impression, and he did just that in his second start of the year.

The right-hander fanned five over 4 2/3 innings, limiting Arkansas State to one run on three hits while walking four.

Heston Tole dominated in relief of McEntire, firing 1.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season. Issac Bracken (0.2 IP, 2 strikeouts), Austin Ledbetter (1 IP) and Miller Pleimann (1.0, 2 strikeouts) also came out of the bullpen and kept the Red Wolves off the scoreboard to help lock down the Hogs’ 10-3 win.

Arkansas now prepares for an SEC weekend series on the road at Texas A&M.

First pitch between the Razorbacks and Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, on SEC Network.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

