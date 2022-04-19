Will Hogs Land Three-Star QB Recruit on Monday?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman may land a dual-threat quarterback Monday.

At least according to reports and the recruiting guys' prediction.

Three-star quarterback Malachi Singleton from North Cobb in Kennesaw, Georgia, has said he will be making his announcement Monday afternoon.

Singleton is set to make his announcement at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour sports news network.

All of the experts are projecting he will sign with the Razorbacks, currently ranked No. 5 in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Singleton, who is currently listed at 6-1, 220 has multiple offers, but it appears to be down to the Hogs and Central Florida. Yes, it could come down to a battle with Gus Malzahn. He also has offers from Georgia and Cincinnatti.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Singleton is a true dual-threat quarterback and would offer offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and the Hogs much of what they are getting from KJ Jefferson, who led the team to a 9-4 mark in 2021.

After making the announcement about when he will be making his commitment, Singleton had another interesting tweet featuring a video that syncs his plays with that of K.J. Jefferson with Chuck Barrett on the calls:

The Hogs hosted Pittsburg, California, five-star Jaden Rashada, 6-4, 185, this past weekend and offered Roman Rashada, who is Jaden’s brother. Rashada, 6-1, 198, is a cornerback and safety from Diablo Valley College (Calif.). He is a Class of 2022 recruit who will graduate in May with three years to play two.

The Hogs, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona State, Auburn, Ole Miss and UCLA are said to be some of his favorites.

Hogs Feed

HOGS KEEPING ASSISTANT COACHING STAFF INTACT WITH NEW DEAL FOR OFFENSIVE LINE COACH

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-RED WOLVES THIS WEEK

KJ JEFFERSON TAKES CHARGE OF RAZORBACKS' OFFENSE

RAZORBACKS NEED MORE THAN BUMPER POOL, DREW SANDERS AT LINEBACKER

THIS FALL WILL PROVE PITTMAN'S NEW CONTRACT WAS TOO MUCH OR NOT ENOUGH

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.