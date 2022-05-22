Nick Didn't Accuse Jimbo of Cheating, So Why Panic?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The latest SEC Shorts video may have Texas A&M's Lunatic Fringe jumping up and down like they finally won something.

Alabama's base will most likely just giggle.

After Jimbo Fisher proved once again that comprehension isn't really his thing with a childish outburst last week, the group that does some of the more hilarious lampooning videos on YouTube produced another good one.

They really couldn't resist.

It's the Saturday Night Live of the SEC.

Nothing has been better since all of it than the reactions of some of the Aggies, who followed Jimbo's self-victimization right off the cliff.

The Aggies love to play the victim.

Especially when they can blame anybody other than their big brother over in Austin who proudly promotes their star running back driving a Lamborghini.

Jimbo's constant denials that Texas A&M is using name, image and likeness with players is ridiculous. You'll notice he's the only one saying that.

Maybe his biggest problem will be he turned it personal.

Crimson Tide Photos

That is probably the biggest reason SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had to issue a public reprimand so he could say he did something to address it. He knows how much weight that really carries. People tend to forget he works at the pleasure of the league's members, not the other way around.

You wonder, though, if all this jumping up and down by Jimbo is because he's feeling a little heat over having a gigantic contract and having the same record at this point of his time in College Station as the guy he replaced did at the same point.

Especially when you have to wonder if he spent three weeks getting ready for Alabama and went 1-2 in that stretch and two of those losses were in the league.

Somehow it's hard to believe even the Aggies will be particularly happy with second-place finishes and 9-3 records. Not for the kind of money they committed to Jimbo.

But it is hard to understand the over-reaction to Nick Saban essentially telling his boosters they had to dig deeper to keep up with Texas A&M in the whole NIL deal.

Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports

Which is legal, by the way. All of the Aggies are arguing Alabama wants to be able to match them in something.

Saban never said they were doing anything wrong.

Which makes you wonder by Jimbo and the Aggies are defending what they are doing legally.

The obvious question is what is he covering up?

