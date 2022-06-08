Behind any great postseason run there are players that kick things up to a different level. The team’s success feeds off of those players.

In the past for Arkansas, it has been guys like Chad Spanberger, Blaine Knight, Dominic Fletcher or Tyler Spoon.

This postseason, the Hogs have two x-factor players who can help boost them to another College World Series appearance: Michael Turner and Zack Morris.

Entering the season, coach Dave Van Horn said he could not believe that Turner — who transferred from Kent State — even made it on campus.

“I’m surprised he’s not playing professional baseball right now,” Van Horn said on Jan. 31. “I don’t know what went on where he came from. I’m just shocked that he’s not playing pro ball.”

Arkansas' Michael Turner crosses the plate after Jalen Battles' grand slam in the eighth inning of the Razorbacks' big rally late to down Oklahoma State on Saturday night in the NCAA Regional. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Turner led the Hogs in batting average for a good chunk of the season and served as the primary catcher all year. He is coming off an incredible weekend in Stillwater, where he was named Regional MVP for going 7-14 with 9 RBI and two home runs at the plate.

Despite a week full of drama that stemmed from comments made on a local radio show, Turner kicked things into an extra gear when it meant the most.

Turner’s two-run homer in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 14-10 loss to Oklahoma State put the Hogs ahead 8-7 before they surrendered the lead in the ninth.

One big hit was not enough, as he drilled a crowd-silencing two-run double to right that all but sealed the deal in Arkansas’ 7-3 Regional-clinching win Monday.

“I would never have been in this situation a couple years ago,” Turner said after Monday’s win. “So, I'm super excited about it and just trying to do everything I can to help the team win.”

If the Hogs have any chance of getting past North Carolina and making it to Omaha, Turner will need to be on his game in Chapel Hill.

His performance at catcher is as important as anyones, and that showed in Stillwater, where he was nearly flawless behind the dish.

Turner finds himself in the heart of the lineup most games, usually hitting in the three or four hole. He is in prime position to drive in runs, and the Hogs will need to score plenty against the Tar Heels.

If Arkansas wants to limit North Carolina’s effectiveness at the plate, Morris will have to play a big role.

After pitching just 9 ⅓ innings in the first month of the season, the left-hander has emerged as the Hogs’ most consistent bullpen arm.

Van Horn elected to give Morris his first career start in Monday’s win over Oklahoma State, and Morris shined.

He threw 3⅓ innings of scoreless ball just two days after throwing three innings against the Cowboys.

His 1.91 ERA is the lowest of an Arkansas pitcher with at least 10 innings pitched this year.

Razorbacks Zack Morris, Cayden Wallace and Jalen Battles in the NCAA Regional on Monday night against Oklahoma State. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

“He did a great job (Monday) and I would have no problem starting him next weekend or whenever,” Van Horn said. “I sure like him in the bullpen because I know what he can do. He can come in and settle it down and fill it up.

"This is a guy that didn’t get to pitch a whole lot the first half of the season. He was frustrated.”

Starting Morris against North Carolina would be the right move, especially with normal weekend starters Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins really struggling as of late.

The Hogs need a guy that can fill up the strike zone and pitch to contact, both of which Morris excels at.

If Arkansas can get another quality start from ace Connor Noland on Saturday, it would benefit from starting Morris on Sunday.

A solid three-four inning start from Morris can allow the Razorback offense to grab some run support and set up the fresh bullpen for the final stretch like it did Monday.

It’s going to take the whole team to down the red-hot Tar Heels, but sometimes a single player can energize the rest. A big hit from Turner or clutch strikeout from Morris could ignite the Hogs on the biggest stage yet.

Arkansas and North Carolina will begin play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and Fubo.tv.

HOGS FEED:

SAM PITTMAN STUCK IN MIDDLE AT SEC SPRING MEETINGS LAST WEEK

SCHEDULE FOR WEEKEND'S NCAA SUPER REGIONALS AROUND THE COUNTRY

WATCH: IMMACULATE HOG DEFENSE ICES FIERY OK STATE

VAN HORN COACHED REGIONAL FINALE TO PERFECTION

TURNER, SMITH BIG FOR HOGS IN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

WALTON FAMILY EXPECTED TO ACQUIRE DENVER BRONCOS

OKLAHOMA STATE PROVES IT'S BETTER FIT FOR SEC THAN LONGHORNS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.