Stuck in Middle at SEC Meetings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football is here ... kinda.

With coaches able to have limited interactions with players during summer conditioning, that's starting.

The big news, though, was the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., last week and Sam Pittman was there, sitting squarely between Alabama's Nick Saban and Auburn's Bryan Harsin.

"They put us in alphabetical order," he said Tuesday afternoon in his first media visit since mid-April.

He didn't get into any of the drama on multiple fronts and nobody asked him whether he wanted the 1-and-7 or 3-and-6 football scheduling format.

As a board member of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), they also talked to him about all the various issues they discussed.

"I felt a little important," Pittman said. "We could all sit in a meeting and be grown men. We had really good dialog."

It was the first time he had visited with the media since signing his new contract last week that put him about ninth on the list of SEC coaches.

And his buyout is based on number of games he can win.

"A lot of it went back to the original contract," he said. "The program is different now than it was. Sometimes the eye of the beholder is not realistic in this things."

The main thing he wanted was stability and another tool in the recruiting arsenal for both high school players and landing players out of the transfer portal.

Pittman was relieved to get the deal done. If for no other reason than everybody else will quit talking about it.

"Even though you're not trying to think about it, it wears on you," he said. "It's a relief and an honor. It's very humbling."

Now he can focus on summer conditioning. That's code for short practices all summer long leading into August practices.

In the past he wanted a bigger team. That's not an issue now with one of the heaviest groups in the league on the interior fronts.

"We're getting in shape and focusing on the mind," he said. "We're working on ball skills and trying to teach the game."

And there are the summer camps where recruits are coming in and the coaches are evaluating players down the road.

"It seems like you can have a guy on campus forever now," Pittman said. "We're identifying younger players. It's hard to get guys that are close to signing to work out."

Just part of the ever-changing game of football these days.

