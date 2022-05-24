Have Hogs Blown Hosting NCAA Regional This Year?

Skip to main content

Razorbacks May Have Lost Host Spot for Regional: D1 Baseball

Crashing at the end of the season may have cost Northwest Arkansas as much as Hogs in losing regional host

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' recent appearances in the SEC Tournament were filler games for an NCAA Regional in Fayetteville.

Not this year.

The Razorbacks may still land one of the regionals, but headed into Hoover, D1 Baseball is projecting them to be on the road.

Robert Moore-Ole Miss 03

The Hogs are still safely in the tournament field, but will have to do it on the road.

A month ago you couldn't find anyone that could have considered the Hogs to not be hosting a regional in a couple of weeks. Some folks were making plans.

Now they have to rely on doing more than just showing up for some practice time in Hoover, Ala.

After being a strong point of the team through the first half of the SEC schedule, Arkansas' pitching staff has gone downhill, at times not being able to simply get people out.

D1 Baseball's projection has the Hogs playing in a regional at Stillwater, Oklahoma, as the No. 2 seed behind Oklahoma State along with Louisiana Tech and Davidson.

At least it would just be a couple of hours down the road for fans.

Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss

Their projection has nine SEC teams in the overall tournament field and Regional rounds hosted at Auburn, Knoxville, College Station and Auburn.

Right now, though, it's all guesswork.

The goal is to reach Omaha for the College World Series, but the road might not be going through Baum-Walker Stadium this season.

