Alabama Prep Quarterback Backs Off Baylor, Picks Up Hogs' Offer

September 8, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Elite 11 quarterback prospect Zach Pyron started Baylor's slide in recruiting rankings as Arkansas, others making offers.
Elite 11 quarterback prospect Zach Pyron started Baylor's slide in recruiting rankings as Arkansas, others making offers.

Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron is no longer pledged to Dave Aranda's program, so Baylor's slide down the recruiting list may continue into the college football season.

Pyron, an Elite 11 prospect, who has helped the Indians to a 2-1 start in its title defense to the tune of scoring 38 points per game against Birmingham-area competition, announced the intention to re-open his recruitment on Sunday evening via Twitter. 

It didn't take long for the offers to start coming in, according to John Garcia, Jr., at SI All-American, and Sam Pittman's staff at Arkansas jumped in quickly along with Vanderbilt.

