Another LSU Defender Joining Hogs

Skip to main content

Are LSU, Arkansas Swapping Defensive Players Now?

With second defensive player transferring from Tigers to Fayetteville it's now an even number changing schools

The path from Fayetteville to Baton Rouge apparently is going through the transfer portal this year ... wherever that's located.

Arkansas picked up the second defensive transfer of the year Sunday with former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern committing on an official visit.

McGlothern's Twitter feed had a flurry of activity late Sunday.

McGlothern, 6-2, 190, is the Hogs’ fourth incoming transfer for the current offseason and the second from LSU.

Defensive end Landon Jackson is already enrolled at Arkansas for the spring semester.

McGlothern was a four-star prospect out of Spring (Texas) Klein Oak in the Class of 2020.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

He was recruited to Fayetteville this time by third-year cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

Recommended Articles

McGlothern played in six games as a true freshman in the shortened 2020 season, recording nine tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.

Dwight McGlothern-Ole Miss

Arkansas got a commitment from former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern on Sunday evening.

He appeared in 10 games in 2021 with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, an interception for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

McGlothern had three tackles and a pass broken up in Arkansas’ 16-13 overtime win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge on Nov. 13.

The Hogs last week lost safety Joe Foucha and defensive back Greg Brooks, Jr., to LSU, which was in their home state.

It was a busy weekend for Sam Pittman and his staff. Earlier on Sunday, the Hogs landed Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Dwight McGlothern-Ole Miss
Football

Another LSU Defender Joining Hogs

57 seconds ago
Aliyah Boston-Emrie Ellis-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

Hogs' Come Up Short Against No. 1

1 hour ago
Drew Sanders-Ole Miss
Football

Hogs Land Alabama Linebacker Transfer

2 hours ago
Mike Neighbors-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Mike Neighbors Postgame Against Top Team

3 hours ago
Makayla Daniels-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs Postgame After Loss to South Carolina

3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Can Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys Save the World?

10 hours ago
Keith Smart-LSU
Men's Basketball

Musselman's 'Smart' Decision Pays Off

Jan 15, 2022
011522-Jaylin Williams-LSU-Stephen Lew-2
Men's Basketball

Hogs' Jaylin Williams Recaps Win Over LSU

Jan 15, 2022