Another LSU Defender Joining Hogs

The path from Fayetteville to Baton Rouge apparently is going through the transfer portal this year ... wherever that's located.

Arkansas picked up the second defensive transfer of the year Sunday with former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern committing on an official visit.

McGlothern's Twitter feed had a flurry of activity late Sunday.

McGlothern, 6-2, 190, is the Hogs’ fourth incoming transfer for the current offseason and the second from LSU.

Defensive end Landon Jackson is already enrolled at Arkansas for the spring semester.

McGlothern was a four-star prospect out of Spring (Texas) Klein Oak in the Class of 2020.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

He was recruited to Fayetteville this time by third-year cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

McGlothern played in six games as a true freshman in the shortened 2020 season, recording nine tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.

He appeared in 10 games in 2021 with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, an interception for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

McGlothern had three tackles and a pass broken up in Arkansas’ 16-13 overtime win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge on Nov. 13.

The Hogs last week lost safety Joe Foucha and defensive back Greg Brooks, Jr., to LSU, which was in their home state.

It was a busy weekend for Sam Pittman and his staff. Earlier on Sunday, the Hogs landed Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders.

