Live Game Updates: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Two top-10 SEC teams are facing off on Saturday as Georgia hosts Arkansas in Athens.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are fighting through a brutal stretch of their schedule that some regard as being the toughest in college football. That schedule continues on Saturday as the No. 8 Razorbacks square off against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in a game between two undefeated SEC teams on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

With huge wins over Texas and Texas A&M behind them, Arkansas will pose a much larger test than any of Georgia's previous opponents as the Razorbacks embark on their first true road game.

Since beating Clemson in Week 1 10-3, Georgia has outscored their last three opponents 158-20 and clearly positioned themselves as a contender.

Can Arkansas' defense slow down the offensive firepower of Georgia? Follow along below for our live game blog beginning at 11 a.m. CT:

GAME NOTE: JT Daniels was to be a game-time decision for Georgia, and it appears he won't play. Stetson Bennett IV was announced as the starter inside the stadium prior to the game.

FIRST QUARTER:

Arkansas wins the toss and defers to the second half. Georgia will have the ball first to start the game.

Three plays, 35 yards for the Georgia offense so far. It's punishing the Arkansas defense early.

TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! Zamir White runs for 3 yards for a touchdown. Nine plays, 75 yards, 4:14 off the clock. 7-0 Bulldogs with 10:46 remaining in the first quarter.

KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks start their first possession at their own 17 after the Georgia kickoff. A pair of false starts moves the ball back 10 yards, before a sack and a series of failures by the Arkansas offensive line forces a punt. Three plays, -14 yards, 1:14 of the clock.

The next Georiga drive of the game starts at the Dogs 44.

TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! Kendall Milton runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Nine plays, 56 yards, 4:46 off the clock. 14-0 Georgia with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

The next Arkansas drive starts at their own seven yardline and is no more successful than the first.

TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! Reid Bauer punt blocked by Dan Jackson for a touchdown. A special teams touchdown on a blocked punt in the end zone, recovered by the Bulldogs. 21-0 Georgia with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

The third Razorbacks possession starts at their own 25 after the touchback.

The first real positive play for Arkansas comes late in the second quarter as KJ Jefferson passed complete to Raheim Sanders for 22 yards to the Arkansas 47 for a first down.

That ends the first quarter with Arkansas in the middle of their drive, Arkansas 0, Georgia 21.

SECOND QUARTER

The second quarter starts with the Hogs mid-drive knocking on the red zone door.

The third drive by Arkansas ends with a missed 37 yard field goal by Cam Little. 12 plays, 55 yards, 5:00 off the clock and the Razorbacks come up empty. Georgia will take over on downs at their own 20.

Georgia is moving the ball at will against the Arkansas defense.

FIELD GOAL GEORGIA! Jack Podlesny's 46 yard field goal attempt is good. Nine plays, 51 yards, 4:39 off the clock. 24-0 Georgia with 7:38 left on the clock.

Arkansas starts at their own 25 after the Georgia touchback. A false start kills the drive making a 3rd and 2 a 3rd and 7 and the Jefferson to Green pass loses three yards forcing another Bauer punt.

Georgia takes over at their own 28 with 5:21 remaining in the half.

The Bulldogs drive ends in a punt to the Arkansas 31. Razorbacks ball.

After a three-and-out the Arkansas punt gives the Bulldogs a first dows at their own 12. Georgia goes 19 yards on six plays to end the half. Arkansas will begin the second half with the ball. 24-0 Georgia at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The Razorbacks start the second half from the 25 after the touchback and immediately pick up where they left off in the first half, with costly penalties.

Three plays, -10 yards, 0:20 off the clock. That's how the Arkansas offense sets the tone for the second half against Georgia.

Georgia's ball, first down at the Arkansas 41. And the Arkansas defense holds, kind of, with a field goal attempt by the Bulldogs.

FIELD GOAL GEORGIA! Jack Podlesny 30 yard field goal is good. 10 plays, 33 yards, 4:27 off the clock. 27-0 Georgia with 10:05 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas starts their next drive at their own 25 yardline, and they go three yards on three plays. Punt to the 20 where Georgia takes over.

Arkansas and Georgia trade three-and-outs midway through the third with 6:10 remaining in the third, 27-0 Georgia.

Arkansas spends a little time on offense, with a five-play, 19 yard drive that takes 3:08 off the clock but results in a punt.

The next Georga drive straddles the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! Zamir White runs for 15 yards for a touchdown. Georgia starts the fourth quarter with another score, ending an 11 play, 93 yard drive that took 5:50 off the clock. That's the first Georgia touchdown since early in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks react to the Georgia touchdown with another three-and-out after a three play, -3 yard drive.

FIELD GOAL GEORGIA! Jack Podlesny kicks a 37 yard field goal that ends a 10 play, 42 yard Bulldogs drive that takes 6:40 off the clock. 37-0 Georgia.

With Arkansas waving the white flag, quarterback Malik Hornsby is in for KJ Jefferson, and both teams appear to want this game to mercifully end.

FINAL: Arkansas 0, Georgia 37.