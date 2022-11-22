Auburn Potentially Stuck in Teen Rom-Com Only it Could Mess Up

Will Tigers go with their 'Sam Pittman' or opt for the hot girl who doesn't like their traditions?

When Arkansas summarily dispatched Bryan Harsin with a relatively easy 41-27 win at Auburn, the coaching search that immediately began appeared to be on the path to throwing a ton of money toward a glitz and glamour coach.

However, as Arkansas has proven, it's more important to get the right guy for the moment than to money whip the biggest name on the market. Yet, that's what Auburn is willing to do, even if the next insta-millionaire to win the Auburn lottery doesn't care for their traditions and way of doing things.

Meanwhile, as boosters prepare to light even more of their money on fire, interim coach Cadillac Williams has sent athletes back to class and has Auburn on a winning streak. Everything the man does appears to be the right move, but just like a teen rom-com, Auburn can't seem to see Williams as anything other than the best friend who gets them through another nasty break-up with the school's hot girl.

However, if Williams happens to knock off Alabama in the Iron Bowl, not only winning college football's biggest rivalry game but making Auburn bowl eligible in a season that had been written off as lost when it started, it will be a hair down, red dress, high heels slow-motion walking down the stairs moment for Williams.

If that happens and Auburn already has its new coach signed and ready to be introduced, the moniker of Auburn gonna Auburn will be out in full force again.

Auburn will have passed on a coach who embraces their traditions, has proven he can win with talent the Tigers' chosen one couldn't, and will have done the one thing Auburn fans loved about Gus Malzahn – beat Bama.

If that happens while Lane Kiffin watches from a luxury suite or 30 minutes before Hugh Freeze lands on the runway at the local airport, Auburn is going to have the most Auburn of messes on its hands.

Sam Pittman may have been so deep in the friend zone that Arkansas had to check the family tree to make sure he wasn't a cousin before putting a ring on it, but he found a hair straightener and a yellow sun dress rather quickly and became the hottest girl in the Razorbacks' movie.

The question is whether Auburn has it in them to do the same and sign the right one instead of the hot one should the movie play out with a Disney Remember the Titans type ending on the field Saturday.

