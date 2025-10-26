Time for Razorbacks to pony up, dig deep and call pair of top coaches
Bobby Petrino's first regime as Arkansas' head coach infamously ended with a motorcyle accident and a lie to his superiors and all Hog fans.
Petrino 2.0 ended with another crash Saturday afternoon, this time with a shocking four turnovers in the fourth quarter as the Razorbacks' 2025 season reached a new low point.
Petrino wore a look of resignation as he wearily walked off the field at Razorback Stadium, a 33-24 loser after frittering away an 11-point halftime lead
His hopes of leading a resurgence for the Arkansas football program seemingly ended with a shocking collapse in the final 12 minutes against a team that was 0-4 in the Southeastern Conference.
Petrino's sullen blank stare spoke volumes, mostly that he realized his dream of a second chance to be the Head Hog had ended with that fourth-quarter nightmare.
Now, he's just playing out the string with four games left -- unless the UA brass wants the ignominy of naming a third Arkansas coach this season
Does any decent coach want the Arkansas job?
But if Petrino isn't offered the job of running Arkansas' team and program, the big question is who will accept that monumental challenge?
Would Dan Mullen, the former Florida and Mississippi State coach, say yes? He latched on to coach UNLV just last December and is 6-1 with wins over Cal and UCLA and a loss to Boise State last week.
What about Rhett Lashlee, the former Arkansas walkon quarterback and graduate assistant coach who led SMU to the College Football Playoff last season and is 5-3 this year?
Could the recently fired James Franklin be interested? His Penn State team beat SMU in the playoffs last season and was a consistent top 10 contender after also finding success at Vanderbilt.
Would Nick Saban come out of retirement to coach the Hogs? What about Jon Gruden, who won the Super Bowl? Did we mention Deion Sanders?
Is Petrino still best choice for Arkansas' little ol' program?
My opinion is Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek can't hire anyone better than Petrino. Two reasons:
- Arkansas won't pay enough for a great up-and-comer.
- Anyone superior to Petrino will get a better job.
Many Razorback rooters figured Petrino was the answer, that he'd lead Arkansas to glory as he'd done once before with a pair of Top 10 seasons.
Ah, those were the glory days, when Petrino's Hogs were 10-3 and 11-2 in the 2010 and '11 seasons.
Now the Razorbacks have lost six straight, three of those at home, and the last three with Petrino in charge.
The Hogs led Auburn, a team that limped into Razorback Stadium with four straight losses, 21-10 at halftime and appeared to be in command.
Arkansas led by eight as the fourth quarter began but coughed up the football on its final four possessions. Three of those were interceptions by senior quarterback Taylen Green.
The Tigers gratefully accepted that charity, scored the game's last 17 points, and handed the Hogs a stinging defeat that virtually ended their hopes of reaching a bowl game.
Yes, Arkansas could go bowling for a fourth time in the last five seasons by winning its final four games. That includes Mississippi State at home, road trips to LSU and Texas, and the home finale against Missouri.
They've got as much a chance as winning all four as Yurachek has of convincing Kirby Smart to leave Georgia and settle down in Fayetteville.
Last three losses prove Pittman was not problem
The loss to Auburn was nearly as embarrassing as the 56-23 whipping administered by Notre Dame, also at Razorback Stadium.
That blowout led to the firing of coach Sam Pittman and elevation of Petrino to interim coach. A month has passed since that passing of the baton and two things are obvious:
- Petrino possesses no magic wand.
- Pittman didn't deserve all the blame.
And now it seems obvious that Petrino's seven-game audition to once again be Boss Hog all but ended with the loss to lowly Auburn.
But the biggest question has to be this: Can Petrino rebuild Arkansas' program and give them a chance to win the way they did 15 years ago?
Frank Broyles isn't coming through that door
Petrino will turn 65 in March but just because he'll qualify for Medicare before next season doesn't mean he can't be an effective and successful coach.
Many might argue Petrino would only be a short-term solution because he's not likely to coach more than 6-7 more years.
For those folks, I'll submit two facts. First, Petrino is a long way from using a cane, wheelchair or oxygen mask on the sideline. He's no doddering great-grandfather.
Here's the big one, though, and a valuable history lesson for rabid Razorback fans who think the Arkansas job will be coveted by a long list of up-and-coming coaches.
In the last 50 years, only one coach has been the Head Hog for more than seven years. That was Houston Nutt, who lasted 10 seasons before leaving for Ole Miss.
Here's the short list of those who've called Fayetteville home for at least four seasons since 1976:
Lou Holtz - 7 seasons
Ken Hatfield - 6 seasons
Danny Ford - 5 seasons
Nutt - 10 seasons
Petrino - 4 seasons
Bret Bielema - 5 seasons
Sam Pittman - 5-plus seasons
Holtz, Hatfield and Nutt all left on their own although both Holtz and Nutt had lost support for various reasons.
Any young promising hotshot coach would likely only view the Arkansas job as a stepping stone to a more lucrative and high-profile spot.
There might be a few exceptions, like SEC retread Mullen or Lashlee, who was a hot commodity just a year ago.
Would Lashlee leave a comfy and profitable job at SMU for the dog-eat-dog world of the SEC?
Not likely, but he's a guy who would be returning to his roots in Northwest Arkansas and might stay 15 years or more if he had success.
It's time to reach out and find out because it's time for someone new to lead the Hogs.