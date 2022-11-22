Random Observations: Runs, Mamas, Backsides, BBQ, Lawns, and Magic

What we saw and heard during the Arkansas Razorbacks' dismantling of Louisville in Maui Invitational opener

Shake That Thang

The Razorbacks had a win before even stepping on the court at the Maui Invitational. Barry Dunning won the hula contest the night before to give the Hogs a winning edge.

It should be noted that Dunning had a built-in advantage though. Votes were taken by fan noise and Arkansas fans made sure it was no contest whether Dunning's hips lied or not.

Courts Only a Mama Could Love

Before this game started, I mentioned to Andy Hodges that this may be the ugliest floor we see all season. Then ESPN showed a highlight from last night's Oregon game.

It took a minute to figure out that was a silhouetted forrest with a bright yellowish background. It physically hurt to try to watch the highlights.

As a result, I withdraw my comment.

Cold Pork

Louisville has lost all three games it has played this season, each by a single point against a schedule geared toward three quick home wins before heading to Maui. As sloppy as the shooting has been, this may be another 1-point win, a 2-1 final the way everyone is shooting in what appears to be a Class A high school gym.

Louisville didn't score for the first time until 14:20, yet it was only a one shot game.

94 Feet With Anthony Black

We have now learned Anthony Black is grossed out by doing dishes, doesn't like windy days because of his hair, and was recruited to play football by Arkansas and several Big 12 schools.

So Much For the Bad Knee

Nick Smith doesn't look like he is managing a knee problem. He is jumping up and down on the bench while mean-mugging Louisville players something fierce.

Fresh Out of BBQ

The announcers said they want to go catch a game in Arkansas because of all of the barbecue joints featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. It should be noted that only a handful of restaurants have been featured on DDD, all in the Little Rock area, none of which are barbecue joints.

House of Black

Since ESPN did the featurette with Anthony Black at the 11:06 mark, Black has dominated, beginning with a hesitation drive down the baseline dunk and continuing with multiple threes and a long jumper over the next four minutes and change. Black finished with 10 points in that short span and had an assist.

In the end, Black led all scorers with 26 points after a well-deserved early exit.

Get Off My Lawn

It's not secret that Devo Davis, who was viewed as the youthful spark plug in years past, is now the team's elder statesman. He has so many adulting moments while trying to get some of the young pups doing the right thing.

At one point early in the second half he could be seen barking in frustration for Jordan Walsh to proper positioning and spacing on defense.

No Vertical Leap

While there was a lot of movement in the Top 25 on Monday, both Arkansas and Creighton remained Nos. 9 and 10 respectively. Both teams have a chance to improve their resumes with a Top 10 win Tuesday.

Twin Magic

Mikhel Mitchell hasn't gotten a lot of playing time early in the season, but on Monday he was used interchangeably with his two brother Makhi.

Won't Be Contained

Eric Musselman, who is known for his quick temper and ability to draw technicals, looked especially perturbed when told he had to stay in the coach's box on the sideline. Despite clearly being in violation and only receiving a warning, Musselman blew a gasket, making sure there was no doubt how irritated he was.

Five Slamma Jamma

Late in the second half, the Razorbacks went on a run of five consecutive dunks, highlighted by a Mikhel Mitchell dunk and an Anthony Black dunk where he took off from way out. The streak was finally ended around the five minute mark with a lay-up by Black.

Mitchell had three dunks during that span.

Foul Play

Joseph Pinion, who became a fan favorite during scrimmage work prior to the season has developed a reputation for quick fouls. He did nothing to change that image by coming in during the closing minutes of the game and immediately drawing a pair of fouls.

Off and Running

Early in the second half, Louisville cut the lead to 43-38. However, Arkansas went on a 26-4 run over the next 10 minutes. While it was technically a run, it will be specially designated here as a fly as most of those points came from above the rim.

Arkansas and Creighton now meet up in the second round at 8 p.m. on ESPN and Fubo TV Tuesday night.

