Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's a beautiful day with a special feel in the atmosphere around Razorback Stadium.

It feels more like a Garth Brooks concert on the Arkansas campus than a typical Razorback game. The energy is electric.

After 15 years, can Sam Pittman, the man who ended what felt like an infinite SEC losing streak, finally bring an end to Nick Saban's undefeated streak against the Razorbacks?

Kickoff: Approx. 2:35 p.m.

Stat to Watch

One thing to keep an eye on today is whether Bumper Pool can have a big enough game to break Tony Bua's career record for tackles as a Razorback. Pool is currently at 385 and needs 408 to tie.

Ole Miss Opens Path to National Title Game for Hogs

If Arkansas is going to make it to the national championship game it not only has to beat Alabama, but also needs teams on their schedule to get big wins to generate a national spotlight later in the season. Ole Miss pulled a Texas A&M and won on the scoreboard after being handed a win by Kentucky.

The Hogs and Rebels will meet in November for the SEC West championship should both teams win out.

Student Section Shouts Down Saban

The student section gets in before everyone else. That meant they were in the stands for the pregame interview with Nick Saban down on the field. It seems highly unlikely those watching at home could hear what Saban was saying because the chants of "Nick Saban suck!" were deafening.

Former Hogs Take Down Wisconsin

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, along with his offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., led Illinois to a huge win over Wisconsin today, 34-10.

Hog Fans Still Can't Do the Hog Call

Dressed in all red and sporting pom-poms left on their seats, Razorback fans tried to pull off a Hog call. However, many in the stands don't know how to do it. So many are howling instead of doing a "Wooo!!!"

Andy Hodges Pregame Report from Razorback Stadium

1ST QUARTER

15:00, 1Q (0-0)

Arkansas has deferred to the second half and boy is this stadium jumping. The energy is insane in Fayetteville today.

The Alabama offense will take over at the 25 after a touchback on the opening kick-off.

Big Play Alert

Bryce Young spots Simeon Blair and goes after him. Deep pass to Traeshon Holden who is brought down at the Arkansas 31.

Another Young to Holden connection puts Bama in the end zone, but Dwight McGlothern snags a tipped ball by Holden at the 1-yard line that kills a potential Alabama scoring drive.

12:48 1Q (0-0)

Arkansas takes over in the shadow of its own end zone, but big runs by KJ Jefferson and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, plus a throw to Keytron Jackson has Arkansas down to the 30 and driving.

The simple power game is highly effective right now. The key to the game is whether offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is patient enough stick with what is working and not try to get cute.

Jefferson scrambles under pressure and has to throw it away. Arkansas will punt to Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Max Fletcher gets off what appears to be a good punt, but the refs are walking it back on the spot in favor of Alabama.

9:50, 1Q (0-0)

Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech transfer who once played with Jordan Domineck, rips off 9 yards on the first play of the drive.

Arkansas gets pressure on Bryce Young, but he escapes and would have had a big play if his receiver held onto the ball. Young then fumbled on 3rd & 1 deep in the backfield, but Jase McClellan scooped it up and got the first down.

Arkansas is getting consistent pressure on Young with a three-man front. However, the effort to get pressure is weakening the Hogs on run defense and Alabama is taking advantage.

3rd & 3 at midfield.

Big Play Alert

Myles Slusher takes a bad angle in single coverage on Kobe Prentice and gets beat for a 47-yard touchdown. The pressure is now on the Arkansas offense to answer quickly.

6 plays, 65 yards (2:09)

ALABAMA 7, ARKANSAS 0

7:41, 1Q (7-0)

Arkansas gets it to 3rd & 2, but Jefferson comes up a yard short on the RPO. The statuesque QB faked the pass and then tried to go up the middle, but was stopped cold just short.

Pittman then looked like he might try to go for it on 4th & 1, but inexplicably chose to intentionally take a delay of game at the Arkansas 34-yard line. The kicker hasn't shown he is a threat to boot a 70-yard punt, so no need for the yardage. Could be because the defense needs a rest. They were barely on the field on the last drive before getting burnt for a 47-yard touchdown.

5:40, 1Q (7-0)

Alabama will start at the 10-yard line. Tide stuffed on the first play and Bumper Pool gets a big hit on Holden just shy on the first down on the next play.

Pool is holding his arm, so keep an eye on his arm strength on future tackles.

Arkansas again unable to get a stop on third down or stop the run. Alabama first down at the 35-yard line.

Young has a lifetime to throw, but the secondary holds up. Prentice is then stopped on a pass in the flat to force another third down.

Big Play Alert

Continuing the third down trend, Slusher breaks late and Bond blows by him down the middle of the field. Then Young walks around the left edge. He showed Arkansas the respect of faking a shovel pass, but it wasn't necessary as he was so alone he looked almost confused.

So much for taking advantage of a rocking crowd and Alabama's inability to play well on the road. Four of their last five road games were decided by three points or less, but this isn't it.

2:35, 1Q (14-0)

If Arkansas can't score here, there's still time to grab the rod and reels and hit a top full of catfish down on the river or grab the bow for a little deer hunting.

Jefferson scrambles off left tackle for 13 yards to give Arkansas the first down at the 28. A couple of runs up the gut by Green generate nothing and Jefferson misses Haselwood terribly and Alabama will get the ball back again against this Arkansas secondary.

Fletcher gets off a good punt, but McKinstry not only gets a big return, but an Arkansas defender steps several yards out of bounds to avoid getting blocked and gets flagged to tack on an additional five yards.

0:48, 1Q (14-0)

Alabama will now start at midfield.

Bryce Young hits Jermaine Burton for 14 yards to give Alabama first down at the Arkansas 35. It's getting ugly in the secondary. Young may surpass the nearly 600 yards this secondary gave up to him last year if Saban lets him stay in the game.

2nd QUARTER

Drew Sanders is able to keep contain around the edge and string Young out to hold on third down. It looked like Young grabbed his arm immediately when he hit the ground. Keep an eye on that.

Big Play Alert

Will Reichard misses a 53-yard field goal attempt and Arkansas will take over at their own 35 with a chance to cut this to a 1-touchdown game.

Jefferson misses badly in the flat again and then is given no time by his line on the next play. He avoids the sack and gets no gain.

Big Play Alert

Arkansas desperately in need of a big play on third down finds Dubinion in the flat for 14 yards to midfield. Dubinion then breaks off a big run, but fumbles the ball. Pittman and the crowd thought it wasn't a fumble, but it wasn't even close to not being a fumble. Bama will take over at the 40-yard line.

Young Hurting from Drew Sanders Hit

The Alabama QB has gone into the medical tent. The hit from Sanders earlier appears to have done the damage suspected earlier.