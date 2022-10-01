Loser Saban Believed to Be Creature of Myth

While one has never been sighted in Arkansas, Sam Pittman hopeful he can document its existence this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Most people don't believe it's a real thing, but there is scientific evidence that a Loser Saban exists deep in the woods of the Southeast United States.

Plenty of people know about the more dominant species, the Nick Saban, which can be found from as far south as Florida, as far west as Texas, and as far north as Kentucky and northern parts of Missouri. There have even been reports that Nick Sabans might soon move into parts of Oklahoma.

However, Loser Sabans are thought to be mere myth in much of the country. A flurry of sightings were made in 2007 when six of the 25 took place, including one every weekend in the month of November.

Then Loser Sabans went virtually dormant and people stopped believing they exist.

Head into any gas station or bait shop in Arkansas and start talking about one and you'll get a bit of side eye at best.

Killer monkeys in the woods of Bradley County and deer-eating piranhas in the Saline River are still considered a possibility, but there's no way, especially in the mountains of Northwest Arkansas, that any respectable Arkansan can be convinced to believe such nonsense exists.

However, there are legitimate credible sightings, most of which were documented by renowned mythical creature hunter Gus Malzahn, who has since given up on hunting the elusive Loser Saban to track down pythons in Central Florida. He reportedly will take on an even more difficult task next year than spotting a Loser Saban – finding a defense in the barren plains and hills of Big 12 country.

Arkansas spotter Sam Pittman, who became nationally known after discovering SEC wins in an area of the Ozarks where they were thought to have long been extinct, has seen glimpses of a Loser Saban in his never ending quest. He was certain he saw one in October of 2014 while on an expedition with Bret Bielema, but was unable to capture official documentation.

He also thought he might have seen one while on patrol with Kirby Smart around the Atlanta area in January of 2018. Again, neither were able to provide proof a Loser Saban was actually present.

Experts in the study of Loser Sabans from around the country have taken to the media to express doubt the creature will ever been found in Arkansas. Should Pittman be able to document a sighting this weekend, such a discovery would most likely break the internet.

Below is a list of every verifiable report of a Loser Saban.

Jan. 10, 2022, Indianapolis, Ind.

Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Documented by: Kirby Smart

Oct. 9, 2021, College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Documented by: Jimbo Fisher

Nov. 30, 2019, Auburn, Ala.

Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Documented by: Gus Malzahn

Nov. 9, 2019, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU 46, Alabama 41

Documented by: Ed Orgeron

Jan. 7, 2019, Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson 46, Alabama 16

Documented by: Dabo Swinney

Nov. 25, 2017, Auburn, Ala.

Auburn 26, Alabama 14

Documented by: Gus Malzahn

Jan. 9, 2017, Tampa, Fla.

Clemson 35, Alabama 31

Documented by: Dabo Swinney

Sept. 19, 2015, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Ole Miss 43, Alabama 37

Documented by: Hugh Freeze

Jan. 1, 2015, New Orleans, La.

Ohio St. 42, Alabama 35

Documented by: Urban Meyer



Oct. 4, 2014, Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss 23, Alabama 17

Documented by: Hugh Freeze

Jan. 2, 2014, New Orleans, La.

Oklahoma 45, Alabama 31

Documented by: Gus Malzahn

Nov. 30, 2013, Auburn, Ala.

Auburn 34, Alabama 28

Documented by: Gus Malzahn

Nov. 10, 2012, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Texas A&M 29, Alabama 24

Documented by: Kevin Sumlin

Nov. 5, 2011, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU 9, Alabama 6

Documented by: Les Miles

Nov. 26, 2010, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Auburn 28, Alabama 27

Documented by: Gene Chizik

Nov. 6, 2010, Baton Rouge, La.

LSU 24, Alabama 21

Documented by: Les Miles

Oct. 9, 2010, Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina 35, Alabama 21

Documented by: Steve Spurrier

Jan. 2, 2009, New Orleans, La.

Utah 31, Alabama 17

Documented by: Urban Meyer

Dec. 6, 2008, Atlanta, Ga.

Florida 31, Alabama 20

Documented by: Kyle Whittingham

Nov. 24, 2007, Auburn, Ala.

Auburn 17, Alabama 10

Documented by: Tommy Tuberville

Nov. 17, 2007, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Alabama 14

Documented by: Charlie Weatherbie

Nov. 10, 2007, Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi St. 17, Alabama 12

Documented by: Sylvester Croom

Nov. 3, 2007, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU 41, Alabama 34

Documented by: Les Miles



Sept. 29, 2007, Jacksonville, Fla.



Florida St. 21, Alabama 17

Documented by: Bobby Bowden

Sept. 22, 2007, Tuscaloosa, Ala.



Georgia 26, Alabama 23 OT

Documented by: Mark Richt

