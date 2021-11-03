Dominique Johnson Likely to Get Start at Running Back

Don't be surprised to see Dominique Johnson get more carries Saturday against Mississippi State.

He might even start.

Sam Pittman has said in his two media appearances on Monday and again Wednesday how they want to get him more touches.

It's in the numbers.

He's hinted that might include starting. Trelon Smith has been the starter this season, but Johnson is averaging 7.9 yards per carry against just 5.1 for Smith.

"He’s a big back," Pittman said Wednesday about Johnson. The guy that can wear you down," said Pittman. "I think that 15 (carries) range is probably about right knowing we have still three other backs.

"But he's earned the right to start for us and we anticipate him having another good game even though we know how talented and how good Mississippi State has done against the run."

That's the key to the whole game, probably.

If Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers on like he has been the past month, they control the ball with a short passing game that is just a running game with a forward pass.

The only way to defend against that is keep the offense on the sidelines. The Razorbacks will probably have to run the ball successfully to have a chance.

Pittman naturally didn't want to throw Smith under the bus (he doesn't do that) but made it clear why Johnson may trot out on the first Hogs' possession.

"The bottom line is whoever you run out there with the first group, those guys are supposed to be your best players at the time they’re running out there," he said. "Dominque has earned that right. And Trelon Smith’s doing well. He’ll still play a lot of ball.

"We certainly think Dominique has earned that right to be the first guy to run out there."

Now we'll see if he can do that from the starting spot.

But it won't be a surprise to anybody.

