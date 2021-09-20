Hogs’ Big-Play Receivers: Stats Not Treylon Burks' Goal

It took three games before Treylon Burks made one of his big plays and he wasn't the only wide receiver to step up in win over Georgia Southern

Arkansas finally got big plays from the wide receivers in a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Many think it's about time.

While Treylon Burks got most of the attention with a 91-yard pass reception, let's be completely real here. That was more running behind some big-time blocks than a pass downfield.

Nobody is being critical of quarterback KJ Jefferson saying that. It's just one of those little oddities that skews the stat line.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles told us before the season he was hoping Jefferson could get to a 65% completion rate. He's not there yet (61.9% through three games).

It was the first hint this was going to be an offense the coaches were hoping could control a game with rushing. It turns out they have a number of running backs that have looked good in three games.

Tyson Morris, one of those "super seniors" who came back for a bonus season has made the most of it.

"It seems like (Morris) makes at least one big play all the time and then he’s down there blocking for a touchdown," Sam Pittman said after Saturday night's game. "He’s making critical, at the point of attack blocks, and he’s making critical catches.

"It just goes to show, in my opinion, that transferring is not always the answer if you’re not playing. Maybe play better. Maybe work harder."

Burks' catch-and-run play was something Pittman said they want to do.

For whatever reason, the Razorbacks haven’t figured out how to get the ball in Burks’ hands a whole lot this year. He has 13 catches (more than double anybody else) for 126 yards and three rushing attempts that have zero net yards.

“We tried to get the ball to him several different ways,” Pittman said. “Tried to hand it to him, tried to pitch it to him, tried to throw it to him. He’s a good player and we’ve got to get the ball in his hands.”

It's interesting they haven't figured out how to do that or why it hasn't worked until that big play Saturday.

Burks knew that play was going to work.

"“Honestly, I was just waiting patiently for my turn to come,” Burks said later. “I just so happened to get the ball and I really want to thank Tyson Morris, KJ and Kern for the blocks and they throw. Without them, it wouldn’t have even been a play."

Apparently it was something the Hogs were seeing in Georgia Southern's alignment.

“I had already told Kern if he makes his block, it’s a touchdown,” Burks said laughing. “Before we ever went out there. It was a touchdown.”

And offensive coordinator Kendal Briles told Jefferson the same thing.

“(Briles) was like, ‘If we get this look, we’re going to run it right here and just get the ball to him in space.’” Jefferson said later. “I went out there, looked at the defense, saw we were getting nickel pressure, so I flipped it out to him and it was two-on-two blocking. He had to make the safety miss and that’s what he did.”

Burks is pretty good at that. He's just tired of losing.

At Warren, Ark., in high school the Lumberjacks were 43-3 in games he played over four seasons. The Hogs are 8-17 since he's been in Fayetteville.

It's been frustrating for the preseason All-American who has taken some time to get rolling this year after missing the last two weeks of fall camp and only returning to practice a couple of days before the season opener.

The exact cause of that has never been officially explained. Pittman has not been specific and given enough wiggle room to get around any speculation.

"I just want to win," he said later. "I know the team wants to win, so as long as we get a dub, we get a win, I’m perfectly fine. I feel like I had 1,000 yards that game without even touching the ball."

It gets tougher quickly. Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium is next, starting a run of four straight games against teams ranked in some Top 25 poll.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally by CBS.

