Last Shot at Landing Coaching Job?

Skip to main content

Art Briles Probably Should Quit Trying to Coach

After staying on job with Grambling about a week, former Baylor coach likely will never coach anywhere

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Art Briles should just quit trying to get a coaching job that anybody has to know about.

Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator at Grambling State, according to a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated.

“Thanks for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said in the statement. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university and your players.”

He is the father of Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

090614-Art Briles-Baylor-Jerome Miron
Art Briles-Baylor

Grambling and coach Hue Jackson received major backlash for hiring the former Baylor coach, who hasn’t coached college football since 2016.

Briles was fired along with Baylor administrators in a scandal with sexual assault allegations against players over several years.

A law firm hired by Baylor to examine its handling of sexual violence found that the football program and athletic department had failed to “identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player.”

Two players were ultimately arrested. Tevin Elliott was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, while Sam Ukwuachu was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation.

Recommended Articles

On Friday, Jackson released a public letter defending his decision to hire Briles, pledging to “support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustices.”

Three days later, Briles is out of the job.

Briles' name has come up surrounding numerous jobs over the past few years, but when he has reportedly been under consideration to get, it was dismissed after public backlash.

Art Briles-Baylor
Art Briles-Baylor

The same happened when he was hired by a Canadian football team and quickly dismissed. Now Grambling State took just three days and former player and coach Doug Williams throwing a public fit.

This is likely never going away. When Briles was ousted at Baylor, the general thought was he is done coaching and that has held true.

Briles was cleared by the NCAA of violating any of that kangaroo court's policies, but they made it clear he should have done more, in their opinion, than what he did.

Briles may want to coach, but he is effectively cancelled and will likely never get to do that again.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Art Briles-Baylor
Football

Last Shot at Landing Coaching Job?

By Andy Hodges
1 minute ago
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

IN PHOTOS: Eric Musselman Against Kentucky

By allHOGS Staff
4 hours ago
JD Notae-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Big Week Leads to Big Honors

By allHOGS Staff
7 hours ago
Jalen Battles-Stanford
Baseball

Hogs 'Battle' to Get Sunday Split

By allHOGS Staff
20 hours ago
Makayla Daniels-Mississippi State
Women's Basketball

Hogs Finally Land a Win

By allHOGS Staff
20 hours ago
Stanley Umude-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

How High Will Hogs Move Up?

By Andy Hodges
Feb 27, 2022
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Muss: 'We Gotta Get Better'

By Andy Hodges
Feb 26, 2022
022622-Stanley Umude-Kentucky-nelson-1
Men's Basketball

Another Big Day for JD

By allHOGS Staff
Feb 26, 2022