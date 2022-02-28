Skip to main content
Sources: Art Briles Will No Longer Be Offensive Coordinator for Grambling State

Art Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator at Grambling State, according to a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated. 

“Thanks for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said in the statement. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university and your players.”

Grambling State and coach Hue Jackson received major backlash for hiring the former Baylor coach, who hasn’t coached college football since 2016. Briles was fired after a massive scandal in which he and Baylor administrators ignored dozens of sexual assault allegations against players over several years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

