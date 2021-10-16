Quick Reaction: Arkansas Can't Slow Auburn's Nix

Auburn gets a career day from quarterback as a reeling and depleted Arkansas defense can't get key stops

Auburn's Bo Nix played like an All-American.

Arkansas' defense, playing without leader Jalen Catalon, never figured out how to stop him in the Tigers' 38-23 win at Razorback Stadium on homecoming Saturday afternoon.

Nix, who was replaced by a transfer in September, was 21-of-26 for 292 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver corps that couldn't catch a cold previously didn't drop many.

The Hogs were going to make Nix beat them, but they weren't going to let him scramble. The wild antics he's shown at times making big plays didn't happen.

He didn't have to.

Arkansas' Biggest Loss to Injury of Season

Arkansas either didn't or couldn't force him into many mistakes His interception to Montaric Brown looked like he was throwing the ball to him, but it didn't haunt the Tigers.

After an Anders Carlson field goal with 10:35 gave Auburn a 31-23 lead, of the 73,000+ crowd (many of whom were disguised as empty seats), the Hogs needed the offense to do what it did in a 4-0 start to the season.

Instead the offense went three-and-out, then it was up to the defense.

And they failed, mainly because they couldn't get a handle on Nix.

He led the Hogs on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ate up all but 3:32 of the final quarter. The final 23 yards came on a cutback after rolling left that he took untouched into the end zone.

That made it 38-23 and the Razorbacks desperate.

Hogs Drop Third Straight Game, Falling to Auburn on Homecoming

KJ Jefferson, who out-played Heisman candidate Matt Corral at Ole Miss last week in a 52-51 loss, started fast, completing passes to Treylon Burks and Warren Thompson.

Then it fell apart.

Four straight incompletions gave the ball back to the Tigers and they ran out the clock.

The loss dropped the Hogs to 4-3 on the season. They will go to Little Rock next week to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff in another 11 a.m. game, televised on the SEC Network.

