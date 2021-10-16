Razorbacks Drop 3 Straight, Lose To Unranked Auburn

The Razorbacks have now lost three straight, including a disappointing Week 7 loss to an unranked Auburn team.

The Arkansas Razorbacks continued SEC play on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers at Donald L. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

After starting the season with four straight wins, including impressive performances over Texas and Texas A&M, the Hogs have now lost three straight, including a blowout loss to Georgia, and a nail-biter against Ole Miss, and now a disappointing loss to an unranked Tigers team.

It was a close game on Saturday until Auburn decided to own the fourth quarter and play 'keep away' from the Hogs' offense.

The Tigers scored a field goal early in the fourth on a nine play, 63 yard scoring drive that took 4:25 off the clock, then put the game away late on a 12 play 75 yard touchdown drive that took an additional 6:11 off the clock.

Time of possession was pretty equal the rest of the game, but late in the fourth quarter Bo Nix and the Tigers pulled away by keeping the ball away from K.J. Jefferson and the Razorbacks' offense.

Jefferson had another good game under center with 228 passing yards on 21 completions and another 66 yards on the ground on 18 carries.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix had somewhat of a coming out party during an otherwise disappointing 2021 season on 21-of-26 passing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for another 32 yards on four carries, adding another touchdown with his legs with just 2:30 left in the game.

Jefferson and the Hogs offense got an opportunity late but the Tigers' defense held Arkansas to a seven play, 28 yard drive and a failed fourth-and-ten conversion attempt.

The Razorbacks next meet Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct 23 at 11:00 a.m. on the SEC Network.

