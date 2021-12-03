Briles 'Stylish' Ride in Dallas-Fort Worth

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Briles Hits Dallas-Fort Worth Recruiting Trail in Mom Mobile

    Razorback staff balancing time between issuing new offers, quality time with upcoming class
    Offensive coordinator Kendall Briles spent Thursday driving around Dallas-Fort Worth area incognito in what could best be described as a soccer mom’s mini-van.

    By the evening, even former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner jumped in to rib Briles on his “Swag Wagon.”

    Briles then set out in his discreet ride to dish out a little Christmas cheer. Shortly after lunch, Kelden Ryan, a freshman quarterback out of Keller Central High School in Texas, reported he had snagged an offer to be a Hog via Briles.

    Ryan, who lists at 6-2, 185 with room to grow, has kept an offer from Pittsburgh pinned to the top of his Twitter account since the first week of November. However, that didn’t stop him from retweeting anything he could find that could connect him to Arkansas.

    Kelden Ryan highlights

    A short time later, Mansfield Legacy sophomore safety Landyn Cleveland reported Briles had delivered an offer from Arkansas as well.

    Cleveland’s stats and highlights are reminiscent of another Mansfield Legacy safety, Jalen Catalon.

    An hour later, Daniel Cruz, a 6-4, 287 lbs. Offensive lineman from North Richland Hills made it known that he too had spoken with Briles and come away with an offer.

    Daniel Cruz highlights

    On Wednesday, Mabrey Mettauer, a 6-6, 220 lbs. sophomore quarterback from The Woodlands, just north of Houston, reported an offer from Briles also.

    Mabrey Mettaur highlights

    Coaches also reported Briles stopped by Klein Cain High School in Houston Wednesday afternoon.

    Head Hog taking one last chance to show love

    As for head coach Sam Pittman, he made a stop in Clarendon Thursday morning to check in on wide receiver Quincy McAdoo and tight end Dax Courtney. Milan, Tennessee safety Anthony Brown, who is also expected to sign in a couple of weeks, took pride in announcing he had introduced Sam Pittman to his first plate of fried lobster during a lunch visit on Thursday also.

    Additional offers this week:

    Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton, a 5-11, 180 lbs., a 4-star sophomore do-everything power hitting athlete from Daingerfield, Texas received his offer Tuesday. Arkansas will be going head-to-head with Texas for his services.

    Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton highlights

    Memphis University School sophomore defensive back Brandon Nicholson reported Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter extended Nicholson’s first D1 offer this past Tuesday. Game film shows what appears to be a natural nose for the ball. Nicholson’s teammate, freshman Yasir Muhammad, also landed an offer.

    Brandon Nicholson highlights

    Max Carroll, a 6-3, 205 lbs. all-around junior athlete from Briarcrest High School in Memphis projects as an outside linebacker. Carroll, who is listed as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, also received his offer Tuesday.

    Max Carroll highlights

    Kendal Briles
    Football

