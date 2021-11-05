Hogs-’Dogs Likely Chess Match?

Arkansas defensive coordinator has done it with mirrors before and may have to again for win over Mississippi State

Mississippi State's offense is different now from what it was in September.

So is Arkansas' defense.

The combination adds up to what could be an intriguing chess match Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom lost his best player to shoulder surgery a few weeks ago. That happened about the same time Bulldogs coach Mike Leach figured out a short passing game let him control the game better.

Leach, in his second season in Starkville, has never seen Fayetteville.

"When I was at Kentucky, we played in Little Rock," Leach said this week. "I’ve always wanted to see it. I’ve been kind of on the Missouri side near Fayetteville, and it’s real pretty there and everything. I’m sure it’s a nice spot."

The crowd probably won't be much factor in this one. Maybe in September, but probably not November against an SEC opponent that has been in some hostile stadiums this year.

It's more about State quarterback Will Rogers. Last week against Kentucky, he was 36-of-39 passing the ball and implementing a running attack that starts with a short pass to some talented running backs that can get yards in space.

"I don’t know if he could’ve played much better than he did against Kentucky," Sam Pittman said this week. "The offensive line is hitting on all cylinders for them. Wonderful wide receivers. Two backs that can go and their defense is so much improved over last year."

Arkansas' players know what they're facing, too.

"When [Rogers] checks it down we should have at least nine or 10 guys on the ball every time," Arkansas safety Joe Foucha said this week. "The most important part of this game is tackling. We all know that, so when he throws the ball we should have at least 10 guys around the ball every time and that should help with the short passing game."

The only problem is the other side knows that, too. It's been a signature of the Hogs have tried to do the last couple of years.

Which is why the team that wins is going to be the one that comes up with some innovative chess moves.

