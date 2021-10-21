Just a Scrimmage: Hogs' Against UAPB a Practice with Fans

Arkansas may treat Saturday's game as a scrimmage to set tone for bye week

No point in complaining about Arkansas have to make the trek to Little Rock for a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff that nobody has a lot of interest in playing.

There is no way this game should be close by the end of the first quarter.

Sam Pittman's biggest question in this one is HOW his team plays a game that is basically a scrimmage with fans, band and cheerleaders in attendance.

Bless their hearts, but the Golden Lions don't have the players to compete much in this game.

If they do, it will be because the Razorbacks allow it.

For a team on what has become a deflating three-game losing skid this should be viewed as the first week of a two-week mini-camp to get ready for a final month of the season needing at least one win for a bowl game and at least one more to give fans hope for next year.

This team was probably over-hyped and over-rated after a four-game winning streak to start the season.

The Hogs got Texas and Texas A&M at the perfect time. They were still trying to figure out identities, solve questions due to key injuries and, basically, an overall lack of interest in the game.

Fans don't want to hear that, but it's true.

Seasons are fluid and things change every week these days. It's a long season. A month ago folks had the last two weeks marked with a W and were making New Year's plans around a bowl game.

The final stretch run includes a matchup with Alabama, who will likely be back at playoff mix and an LSU team that may or may not be playing well with Ed Orgeron still coaching them (assuming he makes it that far).

Mississippi State and Missouri are very possible wins.

But we've said that before, right?

UAPB doesn't fall into that category, though.

Saturday will be about Arkansas' players giving maximum effort and the inevitable flood of backups pouring into the game showing they deserve more playing time.

It's their opportunity.