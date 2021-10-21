Final Opponent: Hogs Set Team, Time for Last Exhibition

Arkansas' sold-out season ticket package will now include next Saturday's final exhibition game against North Texas

The opponent for Arkansas' second exhibition game has been set.

The Razorbacks, fresh off an NCAA Elite 8 finish last season, will host fellow NCAA Tournament team North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 30 (Saturday).

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the bye week for the football team before a stretch run of four games to end the season.

What Razorback Sam Pittman Doesn't Expect to Be Back Next Year

North Texas was the Conference USA champion last season and reached the NCAA second round after defeating Purdue in the first round.

Per NCAA regulations, Arkansas can host an NCAA Division I opponent for an exhibition if the game has a charitable component.

A portion of the proceeds from concessions and merchandise sales against the Mean Green will go to benefit COVID relief efforts in the state via the United Way of NWA through the Arkansas 211 program.

Arkansas 211 has provided an essential response to Arkansans across the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game is a sell-out as it is part of the 2021-22 season ticket package.

Playing Home Games on Road Doesn't Help Hogs' Recruiting

Arkansas will play its first exhibition game Sunday at 3 p.m. against East Central Oklahoma.

Like the North Texas game, the first exhibition is a sell-out and part of the 2021-22 season ticket package.

The Hogs' will open the regular season Nov. 9 in Bud Walton Arena against Mercer with SEC play opening in Starville, Miss., against Mississippi State on Dec. 29.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.