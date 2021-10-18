Ed Orgeron's Future at LSU Has Been Decided

    • October 18, 2021
    Ed Orgeron and LSU Part Ways Just Two Years After National Title Run

    The LSU Tigers have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach, and former Arkansas assistant, Ed Orgeron at the end of this season
    Less than 24 months after leading his team to a national championship in one of the most dominant runs in college football history, Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers have mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of this season, per multiple reports.

    The news comes almost a month ahead of Arkansas’ trip to Baton Rouge to battle it out with LSU for the “Golden Boot.”

    Orgeron, who most people associate his previous coaching stints with Ole Miss and the University of Southern California, was once on the Razorback coaching staff. He served as a graduate assistant and assistant strength coach under Ken Hatfield for two years from 1986-1987.

    Ed O at Arkansas

    The 1986 Razorbacks won nine games and represented the Southwest Conference in the Orange Bowl. Following the 1987 season, Orgeron was hired by former Razorback and Hall Of Famer Jimmy Johnson as an assistant coach with the Miami Hurricanes.

    In his time at Miami, Orgeron coached the defensive line and won two national championships. During the 1988 season, he coached against the Razorbacks in a Top-10 match-up holding national championship implications that the Hurricanes won, 18-16.

    Perhaps the best decision Coach Orgeron made as the LSU head coach was hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. Brady installed a record-setting offense that produced a Heisman winner, the number one pick in the NFL Draft, and a national championship. 

    Per reports, Orgeron will finish the season so he will be on the sidelines to face his former team when the Razorbacks come to town on November 13th.

