Source: Ed Orgeron Won’t Return to LSU in 2022

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not return to the program in 2022, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

A separation agreement between LSU and Orgeron was reportedly finalized on Sunday. Orgeron is expected to complete the 2021 season with the Tigers, per Dellenger.

Orgeron, 60, is 49–17 in his time at LSU, including a national championship victory led by quarterback Joe Burrow to conclude the 2019 season. But the Tigers have struggled as of late, posting a 9–8 record since the start of 2020.

LSU went just 5–5 in last year's pandemic-shortened season. The Tigers advanced to 4–3 in 2021 on Saturday with a 49–42 win over Florida.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

