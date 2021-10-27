Final Run: What Pittman Says Hogs Will Be Working on During Bye Week

With just four games left on the schedule, Sam Pittman glad to get bye week

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has said for over a week everybody is excited to get players healthy for a stretch run.

Nothing really changed Wednesday in his only press briefing during the Razorbacks' bye week.

"I like how hard we're playing, the effort we're giving," he said. "We certainly need to concentrate on tackling more consistently on defense. The penalties and jumping offsides has been a big emphasis."

The offense has things to work on, too.

"Being consistent, continue to talk about first downs," Pittman said they are working on with no game this week. "Mississippi State tries to get you behind the chains with a lot of movement.

"Just trying to find our receivers we can count on and catch the ball. We're trying to find that out this week as well."

The main thing, though, is getting folks healthy and re-charged.

The Hogs will host Mississippi State next week before going on the road to face LSU and Alabama before closing things out the day after Thanksgiving against Missouri.

With a 5-3 record, they still need one win to be eligible for a bowl game, which they should get but it's anybody's guess which game that will be.

The players will have Friday and Saturday off. Many will return home for a couple of days then be back for practice Sunday.

Next Tuesday is an off day because it is election day.

