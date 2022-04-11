Fans Should Just Enjoy This Staff's Football Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas recently came in at No. 4 in ESPN's rankings for the 2023 recruting class, most of whom will sign at the end of this year.

Sure, there are the cynics out there who just can't live in a moment and appreciate it for what it is who are racing to their keyboards to dark cloud on everyone because making others miserable is the only way they can find joy in life.

Of course this recruiting class isn't going to be No. 4 when when the dust settles on the Class of 2023. This isn't a program built to compete yet from a recruiting standpoint at that level in a name, image, likeness world.

Once Texas A&M, Alabama and Ohio State get their checkbooks balanced after tax season wraps up, those rankings are going to change.

But that doesn't take away from what this staff has done.

When was the last time you saw Arkansas ranked No. 4 in anything positive when it comes to football? The answer is 2011 when the football team was No. 3 in the country and flirting with a potential national championship.

Before that, you have to go back to when I was two weeks old in early fall of 1978.

That's right. Most of us will only live to remember something that positive for Arkansas football once, maybe twice, before we get old and die, if we're lucky.

When it comes to recruiting rankings, Arkansas struggles to finish in the Top 20. The highest ranking came in 2004 with a class led by Marcus Monk that checked in at No. 18.

That same class finished an all-time high No. 5 in the SEC, which is three spots lower than the current ranking of No. 2 behind Georgia.

Again, it would truly take a Christmas miracle for this class to finish Top 10, much less Top 5, but the fact there is already such a strong foundation is a testament to what these coaches have done in such a short period of time.

To take a minute to enjoy starting off with three Top 300 recruits. Bask in the glow of landing what right now is possibly the best tight end class in the nation.

Smile a little bit when you see that Arkansas is the one non-blue blood getting family visits from players who wouldn't have normally visited.

Glance at Twitter for a positive reason for once and try to keep up with all the athletes posting how much they enjoyed and appreciated their visit to Arkansas.

As someone who has to do that for a living, I can tell you it definitely feels like there are a lot more athletes showing up each weekend than ever before.

The stars by their names are larger than in years past, and the states next to their home towns are from places Arkansas rarely got visits from, if ever.

Something good is happening, which is a rare experience for Arkansas fans. So if all the cynics can go poke around the political sites and leave Razorback fans alone for a bit, it would be appreciated.

After what these fans went through during the Chad Morris years, trying to dark cloud over their moment of sunshine would be nothing short of cruel and inhumane.

