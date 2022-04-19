It's Clear to See This Razorback Team Belongs to KJ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson has grown into the expectations many had when he was a four-star recruit.

That includes off the field, too.

For a spring practice that concludes this week (but we won't be able to see any of the final three practices) there are more questions left than answers. That's normal.

On the field he grew into one of the top-tier quarterbacks on the field last year.

During this spring practice, he's looked more like THE leader than before on Arkansas' team that has high expectations going into 2022.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Even his interviews sound more like a leader. Most of that has come from what sounds like a lot of effort on his part, learning how to study the film and transfer that to the field.

It shows in his maturity as a player, too.

"Not being greedy," he said Saturday about the biggest thing he's gotten out of the film study. "That goes with being disciplined. Just taking whatever the defense gives you. Knowing that those five yards add up over the course of time.

"When I take shots be aggressive about taking them."

Now he's got to transfer that to the field. Nobody is really pushing him for the starting job, despite what anybody tells you.

Malik Hornsby looks more like a backup quarterback that can make some big plays in space from wide receiver.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Jefferson has seen that, too.

"He's our Tyreek Hill," he said, referring to the former Kansas City receiver that made big plays there before getting traded. "Just getting him the ball out in space and letting him make plays."

It probably is the only way Hornsby is going to see the field.

This is KJ's team now.

RAZORBACKS NEED MORE THAN BUMPER POOL, DREW SANDERS AT LINEBACKER

THIS FALL WILL PROVE PITTMAN'S NEW CONTRACT WAS TOO MUCH OR NOT ENOUGH

BUMPER POOL TAKING CHARGE WITH ARKANSAS LINEBACKERS

FORMER HOG BEATS UP ON UNICORNS TO EARN SHOT IN USFL

HAGAN SMITH, LONG BALL, POWER HOGS TO SERIES CLINCHER OVER LSU

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.