Spring Game Shows Hogs Need Someone to Step Up at Linebacker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – There's little doubt that with the departure of Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry, and Andrew Parker, linebacker was the greatest offseason concern despite a great recruiting job in retaining Bumper Pool for one more season.

This past Saturday, fans got a glimpse into what the position has to offer heading into fall. But what did they actually see?

Let's start with the basics. Who all was on the field and where do they appear to be on the depth chart. This was a little trickier than usual because defensive coordinator Barry Odom has run three linebackers much of the time in previous years, but seemed content to keep two linebackers on the field at all times.

The only time he even showed the appearance of three linebackers was when he walked up defensive backs. That being said, here is the best we could make of a depth chart for linebacker.

The first thing that was clear is Bumper Pool is still Bumper Pool. He knows where to be and what to be doing. Picking out his underwear each morning probably requires more thought by Pool than playing linebacker in Barry Odom's defense at this point.

The question fans had was whether Alabama transfer Drew Sanders also evoked that feeling of being a natural at reading and closing in with great speed and power. He definitely did not disappoint.

Almost as soon as he took the field, Sanders filled the gap and took out promising young running back Rashad Dubinion. He then followed with numerous demonstrations of his ability to scrape and read and then fill the game quickly and violently.

Gary Cosby - USA TODAY Sports

While Odom didn't put his linebackers in many positions to show what they can do in coverage, Sanders did get a pair of chances to hint he can cause problems in the passing game.

The first instance came when he created visual havoc in the passing lane on a screen. The second came when he dropped back in coverage, then, after realizing no receivers or tight ends were coming to his area, Sanders turned himself into a human missile as he barreled down on KJ Jefferson at full speed before heading the warning of the black jersey.

If Odom can find a third linebacker who can equal Sanders and Pool, the drop-off might not be as drastic and previously feared. At the moment, it appears the Hogs will give redshirt linebacker Christ Paul, who reportedly goes by Pooh, the initial shot at filling this role.

Paul showed an aggressive instinct, which is good in a linebacker until he becomes too aggressive. This was the case at times for Paul.

While it's hard to know what Odom was calling on each play, there were times Paul didn't keep himself free to react to changes in the play and found himself lost in the scrum. Both he and Jordan Crook got caught leaning on plays, which makes life much easier for quarterbacks when it comes to making reads.

From the second team all the way down, linebackers were getting blocked at a much higher rate that is acceptable. This led to big plays in the running game, including a long touchdown run by Rocket Sanders on the first drive of the scrimmage.

The real trouble will be awkwardness when Odom turns on the film and has to have players explain how they got blocked all the way to the ground.

There were a few flashes from redshirt freshman Jordan Hanna during live tackling that showed potential on the running game, but it would take an epic summer to work his way from third team up into a rotation with starters. However, you never know when a guy gets motivated and grinds his way up the depth chart, usually an in-state kid inspired by a dream, which Hannah happens to be.

The one thing that is clear is Odom is going to have to find more than one guy who feels motivated enough to turn the next four months into a never-ending Rocky montage. There's talent at the top of the position group, but if depth doesn't fully develop quickly, this will be the one position where a single injury can sink the entire season.

