Hogs' Strong Pitching, Big Hits Clinch Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freshman pitcher Hagan Smith bounced back from a tough outing at Florida with a gem Friday night as the Hogs clinched the series with a 4-0 win over No. 15 LSU.

Smith pitched seven complete innings, giving up only two hits as he had command of his full arsenal.

Arkansas Communications

For much of the game, strong winds caused problems for right-handed batters as several hard-hit balls by the Hogs were knocked down in right and center that would have carried out under different conditions.

However, that wasn't the case for left handers.

Zach Gregory, who was already having a strong game in the outfield, proved the wind wasn't as much of an issue for left-handers. He was able get the ball up down the left field line for a solo home run to put the Hogs on the board 1-0 in the bottom of the third. 1-0

Brady Slavens followed the home run by working LSU pitcher Blake Money's first walk. Left-hander Michael Turner then drove in Slavens by taking a hanging change-up out over the plate down the line in left field to extend the lead, 3-0.

Arkansas Communications

Rain came down down a bit at various times during the game, causing fans to hunt ponchos and hats in the top of the fourth.

Chris Lanzilli finally got one for the right-handers in the fifth, lifting a shot deep to left, to close out the scoring at 4-0.

LSU had a chance to tie the game with bases loaded in the Top of the 8th, but a pop-up to right field brought the threat to an end.

