Any Hogs on first 'Big Board' Rankings for 2023 NFL Draft?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Aside from way-too-early predictions, projecting any ranking of players right now may be jumping the starting pistol a little.

Such is the case with ESPN's first Big Board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

After months of wondering where Arkansas' Treylon Burks would be picked (No. 18 by Tennessee), now we can resume normal wondering if the Razorbacks can get anybody picked the next year.

The Hogs don't have anybody mentioned until position rankings after the Top 25.

Center Ricky Stromberg is the seventh-rated center as the only offensive player making the list and safety Jalen Catalon is projected as the fourth best safety.

Sam Pittman's team doesn't have many projected stars coming back for a team that went 9-4 last year making it to the last Outback Bowl (it's now the Tampa Bowl).

No Razorbacks were listed in Todd McShay's first way-too-early mock draft for 2023.

Why is all of that deserving of even a mention?

Considering teams that have the most players projected to be high draft picks tend to be playing in championship games, that would explain why the Hogs aren't getting much love in that area.

All of it's summer discussion, anyway.

With the SEC having spring meetings this week where a lot of things being discussed, rankings probably won't be on that list.

But it is a starting point for looking at the teams that have highly-projected players and that list doesn't include the Hogs.

In case you're wondering, the top of the first big board is dominated by the usual suspects like Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

That likely will be the case when we start rankings, too.

