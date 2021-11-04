How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-’Dogs

Here's how to watch and listen to the Razorbacks and Bulldogs on Saturday.

Arkansas gets back into SEC play this week when Mississippi State, one of the hottest teams in the league, comes to Fayetteville for a 3 p.m. game.

• With four games left to play, Arkansas enters Saturday afternoon’s game one win away from bowl eligibility. The Razorbacks are seeking their first six-win campaign since 2016 when Arkansas won seven regular-season games and punched its ticket to the 2016 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

• The Hogs are 4-1 in home games this season, including 3-1 in contests played at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas last won five home games in 2015 and most recently won four games in Fayetteville in 2016.

• QB KJ Jefferson is one of the best at his position in all of college football. The Razorback signal-caller has thrown for 1,657 yards and 15 touchdowns while gaining 419 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Jefferson is one of two SEC quarterbacks — and one of seven in the FBS — with 1,600+ passing yards and 400+ rushing yards on the year.

• RB Trelon Smith has run for a team-leading 459 yards and four scores through eight games this season. The speedster has scored nine rushing touchdowns in his last 13 games, averaging 70.6 rushing yards per game in that span. Powered by Smith’s legs, the Razorbacks boast the second- best rushing offense in the SEC and the fourth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 249.0 yards per game.

• WR Treylon Burks leads Arkansas with 42 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns this season, hauling in 36.2 percent of the Razorbacks’ total completed passes (116). Burks currently ranks first among all SEC pass catchers in receiving yards (717) and receiving yards per game (89.6). The Warren native extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 28 against UAPB, becoming the ninth player in school history to eclipse 2,000 career receiving yards in the team’s lopsided win.

• LB Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in total tackles with 77, including 3.0 tackles for loss, through eight games. Pool, who has one pass breakup on the year, has contributed to an Arkansas passing defense that ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the FBS, allowing only 167.5 yards per game. The Hogs also boast the SEC’s best third-down defense, limiting opponents to a conversion rate of 27.9 percent.

GAME INFORMATION

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -200, Mississippi State +175

Spread: Arkansas -4.5, Mississippi +4.5

Total: 55.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

