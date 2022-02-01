Time to Let Jerry off His Leash

Dear Jerry Jones,

I hope this finds you in good mental health after watching Matthew Stafford, a kid you watched dominate Texas high school football literally blocks from your house, make his way to the Super Bowl. Seeing him at Georgia instead of Arkansas and then in the Super Bowl with the Rams instead of the Cowboys must be tough.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even more difficult must be seeing Cincinnati boot Dallas into the Top 5 worst teams in terms of how long it's been since you've been to a championship game, and then into the 10 worst NFL teams in terms of how long it's been since you've been to a Super Bowl.

Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports

Time's getting short not only for you, but for all the people still alive from the last time your team went to a Super Bowl. It's high time you find yourself again Mr. Jones.

You've spent enough time building up the inheritance and trust funds of your kids, your grandkids and even their grandkids. They're all going to be more than fine, and if they aren't, that's on them.

It's time to do something for yourself. Bring back the old wildcatter who used to take big risks in search of big rewards.

Throw caution into the wind, ignore the checkbook for a bit, and, in the words of renowned philosopher Shia LaBeouf, "Make your dreams come true!"

Stephen probably doesn't want you to spend the capital it would take to go ahead and get Sean Payton, but it's not his team yet. That's your capital. Cash in your chips and go get him.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

People in the office will probably tell you it would hurt Dak Prescott's feelings too much if you went out and outbid the Denver Broncos for Aaron Rogers, but he's a tough young man who has survived a lot. He can handle competition.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

You didn't shy away from it when you drafted Troy Aikman and Steve Walsh to compete at quarterback.

You know you've always wanted to win a Super Bowl with a Razorback featured on the team. Now's your chance.

Of course Will McClay and his army of scouts are probably telling you not to use a pick on Treylon Burks because his long history of knee problems projects to a short career, but Mr. Jones, you don't need him for the next 15 years. Your window slams shut in two years with the current roster construction.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Have Burks give you the best he's most likely to give an NFL team while under a rookie contract that will let you get rid of one of your cap-eating contracts at receiver, and use that extra money to go find you some warriors.

Take risks on some angry guys with chips on their shoulders in free agency. Find the meanest defensive and offensive linemen you can find in the rest of the draft.

You might even be able to squeeze another Razorback onto your team in the process. John Ridgeway definitely fits the mold of a tough mean dude on the field with a chip on his shoulder.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Send him bowling and to Wrestlemania with Micah Parsons. See if the two have any chemistry. If it turns out the two genuinely bond over hating the presence of another human being standing in their way, then take the shot.

It's your time to shine. Lock everyone else in a closet and construct a team from top to bottom that is 100% yours and let the Cowboys ride.

Because if you don't, you're never going to be a Super Bowl champion again. You'll just be remembered as the guy Jimmy Johnson won a few Lombardi's for who danced in pizza commercials and was good at building stadiums and Far North Dallas shopping centers.

That just doesn't sound like the way the Jerry Jones that once was, the wildcatter who overcame the odds by taking risks at every turn, wants to be remembered.

Best of luck on whatever you decide. Your team will still draw ratings either way.

Sincerely,

Kent Smith