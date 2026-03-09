NFL Free Agency 2026 Live Updates: Dolphins to Release Tua Tagovailoa, Carry Cap Hit
In this story:
Ladies and gentleman, we’ve made it. NFL free agency ... Well, sort of.
Starting today—Monday, March 9—at 12:00 p.m. ET, teams are permitted to negotiate with representatives of pending free agents during what the NFL calls its “legal tampering period.” This takes place ahead of the official start of the new league year on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET, at which point all contracts from the 2025 season expire—and in turn triggers a free-for-all for unrestricted free agents to sign with the teams of their choosing.
We’ll have you covered here at Sports Illustrated as legal tampering begins with all of the latest news, reports, analysis, and more across the NFL.
NFL Free Agency: Live Updates and Analysis As Legal Tampering Begins
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick