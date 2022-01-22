Keeping Cowboys Relevant After Loss

Jerry Jones did learn something he still uses from Frank Broyles and Tex Schramm.

"The worst thing in the world is the fans don't care," Broyles said numerous times as coach and athletics director at Arkansas where Jones got a lot of his advice over the years.

Schramm, the only general manager the Cowboys ever had not named Jerry Jones, may have invented turning a playoff loss into a public relations victory.

"Bad publicity is always better than none," he said on multiple occasions after big-game losses.

Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports Following the Cowboys' surprising 23-17 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, Jerry has spent the past week being ticked-off but turning it into keeping the team on the front page of NFL pages.

Coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are drawing the most conversation ... and blame.

"I've got a lot to think about regarding these coaches," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday.

Jones has refused to disclose whether McCarthy will be back with the Cowboys for a third season.

Whether that's the best decision or not is Jones' problem to deal with. It is a pretty good choice, though, to keep the drama (and conversation) relevant everywhere.

The second part is quarterback Dak Prescott, who is 1-3 in playoff appearances with Dallas.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports "Every time he's ever gotten in a position, he's shown that he's a winner in football," Jones said, maybe remembering the times Prescott figured out ways to beat his Hogs. "It's hard to pinpoint the skill that makes it happen. But Dak Prescott has the skill to make it happen."

Jones either has forgotten or doesn't realize Prescott didn't win a lot of THE big games in college, either. The Bulldogs didn't win a single title then, either.

Even some former Cowboys are getting frustrated with Prescott.

"I'm just wavering now with Dak," Hall of Fame receiver Drew Pearson said earlier this week. "I just saw regression as the season went on and that's a disappointment at $40 million a year.

Jones said during the salad days with Jimmy Johnson in 1993 a little drama and tension were good with a team.

Whether he was referring to wins and losses or getting publicity wasn't exactly clear.

It still isn't.

