Late Change for ’Dawgs: JT Out, Stetson Next Up

October 2, 2021
Late Change for 'Dawgs: JT Daniels Out, Stetson Bennett In

About 30 minutes before game time, Georgia announced that expected starting quarterback JT Daniels is out
Author:

Apparently that injury No. 2 Georgia coach Kirby Smart referred to in his press conference earlier this week was a bigger deal than anyone knew.

Just before kickoff Saturday morning it was announced Stetson Bennett would replace JT Daniels behind center against No. 8 Arkansas that kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

"His oblique is fine; he's been having a little bit of a lat issue," Smart said in his Wednesday press conference. "It bothered him some last week, and it bothered him some this week."

Enter Bennett, who came on in relief in last year's season opener in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks, was 20-of-29 for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns in the second half blowout of Sam Pittman's first game.

