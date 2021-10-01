UPDATE: Latest On JT Daniels' Injury

During his Wednesday news conference, Kirby Smart revealed that starting quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with another injury as Georgia prepares for a top-ten matchup inside Sanford Stadium at noon against number eight Arkansas.

"His oblique is fine; he's been having a little bit of a lat issue,"

"It bothered him some last week, and it bothered him some this week."

The revelation of the potential setback to Daniels comes after just one-quarter of play in the win against Vanderbilt. Granted, Georgia led the Commodores 35-0 when Daniels was pulled from action, but could that decision have been affected by the injury to Daniels.

Bennett played in relief for Daniels until late in the fourth quarter, when freshman Carson Beck saw action. Bennett was dealing with a strained back following the 56-7 win over UAB, a game that saw a record-breaking performance from Bennett throwing for five touchdowns and 288 yards on 10 of 12 passing.

Daniels did not play against the Blazers due to an oblique issue that became public days after the win over Clemson. Sources told SI Dawgs Daily on Wednesday that Daniels' new injury potentially stems from his oblique injury earlier in the season.

The lat issue is not expected to be major, but if Daniels does not see action against Arkansas, the staff is said to have confidence in Stetson Bennett and the quarterback room to play extensively if needed.

According to sources, Daniels has been limited at practice this week but has practiced. The plan moving forward as kickoff approaches is to continue to treat the problem area in his lat and barring any setbacks, Daniels will play.

The one thing JT Daniels has going for him is that he's not only an experienced football player at this point, but he's cerebral. He's often praised by Kirby Smart for his presnap ability and football intellect, so physical reps aren't as important. At this point in the season, it's about getting Daniels the rest you can during the week and hoping he doesn't sustain any setbacks according to people close to the situation.

