Live Updates: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    • November 6, 2021
    Live Updates: Mike Leach Brings Air Raid Offense to Fayetteville as Arkansas Hosts Mississippi State Bulldogs

    The Razorbacks welcome the Bulldogs to town and could gain bowl eligibility with a victory today.
    Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) is set to take on Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2) in a game that will indeed have post-season implications.

    The Bulldogs are ranked No. 17 in the country according to the College Football Playoff Poll.

    Mississippi State is led by quarterback Will Rogers, who has thrown for 2,890 yards and 19 touchdowns.

    Rogers will look to pick apart a Razorback defense who had tremendous success in last season’s matchup against the Bulldog ‘Air Raid’ offense.

    Arkansas enters the game with the same record as Mississippi State, but State boasts a two-game advantage in league play.

    The Razorbacks are coming off their bye week and are expecting to get their third victory of the season over a ranked opponent.

    Since 2012, the Bulldogs have a 7-2 edge in the series that was dominated by the Hogs from 1992-2011.

    1st Quarter

    Arkansas wins the toss and elects to receive and will start its first drive from the 25-yard line.

    PUNT - Arkansas punts it after a 6-play, 19-yard drive. The Razorbacks failed to convert on 3rd & 2 from their own 44-yard line. Reid Bauer punt for 56-yards for a touchback. 

    change of possession

    PUNT - Mississippi State goes three and out and punts it back to Arkansas. Both teams forced to punt on their first possession. Archer Trafford punts 44-yards, fair caught by Nathan Parodi at Arkansas 32-yard line. 

    change of possession

    FIELD GOAL - Arkansas puts together a 9-play, 40-yard drive resulting in a field goal. The highlight of the drive was a 25-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks for a first down. Cam Little makes 46-yard Field Goal. Hogs lead 3-0 

    Razorbacks kickoff to Bulldogs for a touchback.

    change of possession

    PUNT - Arkansas defense forces another three and out as John Ridgeway stuffs the run on 1st down and Joe Foucha PBU on 3rd & 9. Following back-to-back penalties by Mississippi State, Trafford punts 44-yards, Parodi returns 8-yards to the Arkansas 48-yard line. 

    change of possession

    TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS - Following a pass interference penalty against Mississippi State, D. Johnson bulldozed his way into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown run! Key plays from the drive included a T. Burks 26-yard run on a trick play and a D. Johnson 14-yard run on an inside handoff he bounced to the outside. 7-play, 52-yard drive. Hogs lead 10-0

    change of possession

