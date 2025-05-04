Nikola Jokic Had Perfect Reaction to Charles Barkley’s Question About Kissing Teammate
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with an easy 120-101 Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The three-time NBA MVP had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory and he also three kisses for a teammate that led to a funny postgame moment with Charles Barkley.
Jokic was seen kissing Deandre Jordan on the cheek three times while on the bench. When asked about it on Inside the NBA, Jokic said:
"Three kisses? That’s a Serbian thing. He wants to be a Serbian. So I got to let him have a little piece."
Barkley followed it up with this hilarious question:
"Is that the ugliest person you’ve ever kissed in your life?"
Jokic almost answered it before deciding to let it pass.
"No," Jokic said. "Actually… hmm… that’s a good one."
Here's that moment:
Too good.
The Nuggets will face Oklahoma City in the next round.