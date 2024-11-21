Razorbacks' Transfer Named to Another Prestigious List
Honors keep rolling in for Arkansas guard Johnell Davis. The 6-foot-4 transfer would prefer his shots fall instead, but anyone who's seen Davis play should feel comfortable he'll eventually live up to the hype.
Davis' reputation preceded his move to Fayetteville and despite his early struggles, recognition keeps coming his way. The latest list to include the graduate senior from Gary, Ind., is the Lute Olson Player of the Year Award. That "Early Season" Watch List includes 50 of the top players around the country.
Davis is among 13 SEC players on the Olson list, and the only Razorback. He was picked second-team All-SEC by the media and USA Today Sports Network, as was Arkansas teammate Jonas Aidoo, the 6-foot-11 Tennessee transfer who has played only 20 minutes this season because of injury.
The Lute Olson Award is named in honor of the Hall of Fame coach who ranks ninth all-time among Division I coaches. He won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona.
Davis has been named to four player of the year lists. The other three are the John R. Wooden Award (50 players), the Naismith Trophy (50 players) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
He's also one of 20 in the running for Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year, an award that last season had him among the 10 finalists.
Perhaps most impressively, he's on the All American third team by Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and Fox Sports.
Davis built his deserved reputation by helping lead Florida Atlantic University to the 2023 Final Four. His best game in that tournament made national headlines when he scored 29 points, had a career-high 12 rebounds, along with five steals and five assists. He was the first player to get at least 25-10-5-5 in March Madness history.
Last December, Davis led No. 14 FAU to its first win over a Top 10 team when he scored 35 to go with nine rebounds in a 96-95 double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona in the Desert Holiday Classic.
Davis was considered the No. 1 portal transfer prospect and it was quite the feather in coach John Calipari's invisible hat when he landed the versatile backcourt man. Now, he's patiently waiting for Davis to explode.
Through four regular-season games, Davis is averaging 9.5 points after netting 18. 2 a year ago. He's shooting 42%, just 4-of-16 (25%) from 3-point land, and 4-of-4 free throws.
Davis' shot is smooth, effortless, and fundamentally sound. That's why, a year ago, his season-long percentages were 48% overall, 42% from beyond the 3-point arc, and 86% from the free-throw line.
Read those last three numbers again. He also averaged 6.3 rebounds and more than two assists last season, so it's not hard to see why he's so highly regarded. Davis has shown flashes of that superb ability — like when he scored 15 with six boards against Lipscomb — but has yet to find consistency as a Razorback.
He battled a preseason wrist injury and missed practice time, so any consternation that Davis won't produce for the Hogs is premature. Just give him time, show patience like Calipari, and he'll be a primary reason, if not the biggest, for any success Arkansas achieves this season.